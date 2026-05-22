French Multidisciplinary Artist Arnaud Quercy Opens Gallery-Atelier in Saint-Germain-des-Prés, Paris
Painter, sculptor, and composer Arnaud Quercy establishes a permanent presence in the heart of Paris with the opening of Art Quam Anima, a gallery-atelier at 28 rue du Dragon (75006 Paris).
Paris, France, May 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Arnaud Quercy, French multidisciplinary artist, pianist, and composer, announces the opening of Art Quam Anima, his gallery-atelier at 28 rue du Dragon, Saint-Germain-des-Prés (Paris 75006). The space houses a permanent exhibition of his paintings and sculptures, an active atelier visible to visitors, and a monthly public programme.
Quercy's practice spans painting, sculpture, and musical composition — disciplines he unifies through Ideamorphism, a theoretical framework he developed proposing that the artist emits rather than creates: the work completes itself in the viewer. Central to this practice is a systematic method of translating harmonic structures into visual form through chromesthesia — sound becomes color, rhythm becomes form, harmony becomes structure.
His paintings and sculptures draw from collections including Synesthetic Explorations, a series of chromatic translations of musical chord structures across all 24 tonalities, alongside Jazz Legends, Mediterranean Echoes, and Nature in the City, among others.
Quercy studied piano and composition at IMEP Paris College of Music, graduating cum laude. His composition "The Helper" received a special mention at the Maurice Ravel International Composition Competition in 2018. He was named Blender 3D France Champion in 2021. His work has been exhibited in Paris, Los Angeles, Boston, Washington, DC, Koblenz, and Barcelona. He is a member of ADAGP and holds ISNI 0000 0005 0444 4810.
Art Quam Anima also serves as the seat of Art Quam Anima Publishing New York LLC, a publishing imprint dedicated to artist books and nanopublications, and is affiliated with the Multimodal Institute, a research project extending the Ideamorphism framework into academic and theoretical territory.
The gallery is open to the public Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday, 11:00–20:00, with free entry. Monthly philosophical symposiums are held around a dinner table, free on reservation, limited to 12 guests. Paint the Music workshops — in which participants paint to live music — are offered Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 70 EUR per person.
Quercy's practice spans painting, sculpture, and musical composition — disciplines he unifies through Ideamorphism, a theoretical framework he developed proposing that the artist emits rather than creates: the work completes itself in the viewer. Central to this practice is a systematic method of translating harmonic structures into visual form through chromesthesia — sound becomes color, rhythm becomes form, harmony becomes structure.
His paintings and sculptures draw from collections including Synesthetic Explorations, a series of chromatic translations of musical chord structures across all 24 tonalities, alongside Jazz Legends, Mediterranean Echoes, and Nature in the City, among others.
Quercy studied piano and composition at IMEP Paris College of Music, graduating cum laude. His composition "The Helper" received a special mention at the Maurice Ravel International Composition Competition in 2018. He was named Blender 3D France Champion in 2021. His work has been exhibited in Paris, Los Angeles, Boston, Washington, DC, Koblenz, and Barcelona. He is a member of ADAGP and holds ISNI 0000 0005 0444 4810.
Art Quam Anima also serves as the seat of Art Quam Anima Publishing New York LLC, a publishing imprint dedicated to artist books and nanopublications, and is affiliated with the Multimodal Institute, a research project extending the Ideamorphism framework into academic and theoretical territory.
The gallery is open to the public Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday, 11:00–20:00, with free entry. Monthly philosophical symposiums are held around a dinner table, free on reservation, limited to 12 guests. Paint the Music workshops — in which participants paint to live music — are offered Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 70 EUR per person.
Contact
Arnaud Quercy ArtContact
Arnaud Quercy
+33603911304
arnaudquercy.art/
Art Quam Anima
28 rue du Dragon, 75006 Paris
contact@artquamanima.com
artquamanima.com
Arnaud Quercy
+33603911304
arnaudquercy.art/
Art Quam Anima
28 rue du Dragon, 75006 Paris
contact@artquamanima.com
artquamanima.com
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