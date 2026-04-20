Author Myril Shaw’s New Book, "Profit Magic," is an Enlightening Guide Focused on Optimizing Profitability for Recreational and Luxury Vehicle Dealerships
Recent release “Profit Magic” from Page Publishing author Myril Shaw is an in-depth look at how recreational and luxury vehicle dealers and their staff can better increase their profits by implementing better engagement strategies with buyers from the moment they enter the dealership.
Flowery Branch, GA, April 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Myril Shaw, who holds decades of experience in the F&I area and is well-known throughout the industry, has completed his new book, “Profit Magic”: a comprehensive guide that offers readers the tools they need to dramatically improve their overall luxury dealership profits.
“‘Profit Magic’ helps you add and protect an additional six figures on your bottom-line profit,” writes Shaw. “Recreational/luxury dealers and their employees often, very often, and way too often leave six figures of profit on the table. Beyond that, they risk much more in fines and penalties for behaviors that they could easily correct and easily document the correction.
“‘Profit Magic’ is all about adding six figures (or more) of F&I profit to the bottom line by doing the right things with buyers as they come in and move through the process—and not just settling for minimal profits. Beyond that, ‘Profit Magic’ helps dealers ensure that they are not risking potentially substantial fines, legal fees, or even jail time through compliance failures—and the FTC and CFPB are on the hunt.”
Published by Page Publishing, Myril Shaw’s engaging series on the author’s years of experience helping many dealers across all industries significantly improve the profit they gain through finance, insurance, and fundamental customer experience improvement, offering actionable steps that can be utilized to lead to both greater profit shares and customer satisfaction.
Readers who wish to experience this educational work can purchase “Profit Magic” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“‘Profit Magic’ helps you add and protect an additional six figures on your bottom-line profit,” writes Shaw. “Recreational/luxury dealers and their employees often, very often, and way too often leave six figures of profit on the table. Beyond that, they risk much more in fines and penalties for behaviors that they could easily correct and easily document the correction.
“‘Profit Magic’ is all about adding six figures (or more) of F&I profit to the bottom line by doing the right things with buyers as they come in and move through the process—and not just settling for minimal profits. Beyond that, ‘Profit Magic’ helps dealers ensure that they are not risking potentially substantial fines, legal fees, or even jail time through compliance failures—and the FTC and CFPB are on the hunt.”
Published by Page Publishing, Myril Shaw’s engaging series on the author’s years of experience helping many dealers across all industries significantly improve the profit they gain through finance, insurance, and fundamental customer experience improvement, offering actionable steps that can be utilized to lead to both greater profit shares and customer satisfaction.
Readers who wish to experience this educational work can purchase “Profit Magic” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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