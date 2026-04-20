New Release, "Anastasia: From Slave to Countess," from Page Publishing Author Joseph Shaw Delves Into the Harrowing Experiences of a Woman Born Into Slavery's Cruel Bonds
Camp Hill, AL, April 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Joseph Shaw has completed a new book, "Anastasia: From Slave to Countess" that follows the extraordinary journey of a young woman who is forced to confront the harsh realities of her past. Born into slavery, she manages to escape and live as a white woman, but her newfound freedom is constantly threatened by the specter of her true origins.
Author Joseph Shaw's own background lends a powerful authenticity to this narrative. As a graduate of Oglethorpe University and Howard University School of Law, he brings a deep understanding of the historical and social contexts that shaped the lives of those struggling for emancipation and equality.
"Anastasia: From Slave to Countess" by Joseph Shaw is a poignant and thought-provoking exploration of identity, belonging, and the resilience of the human spirit. Readers will be captivated by the high stakes and emotional resonance of this captivating story, which sheds light on the injustices of the past and their enduring impact.
"As an author, I am driven to shed light on the complex and often-overlooked narratives of those who fought for freedom and self-determination in the face of overwhelming adversity," said author Joseph Shaw.
Published by Page Publishing, Joseph Shaw's insightful work offers readers a richly textured and profoundly moving journey. This illuminating narrative will leave a lasting impression on all who encounter it.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Anastasia: From Slave to Countess" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Joseph Shaw's own background lends a powerful authenticity to this narrative. As a graduate of Oglethorpe University and Howard University School of Law, he brings a deep understanding of the historical and social contexts that shaped the lives of those struggling for emancipation and equality.
"Anastasia: From Slave to Countess" by Joseph Shaw is a poignant and thought-provoking exploration of identity, belonging, and the resilience of the human spirit. Readers will be captivated by the high stakes and emotional resonance of this captivating story, which sheds light on the injustices of the past and their enduring impact.
"As an author, I am driven to shed light on the complex and often-overlooked narratives of those who fought for freedom and self-determination in the face of overwhelming adversity," said author Joseph Shaw.
Published by Page Publishing, Joseph Shaw's insightful work offers readers a richly textured and profoundly moving journey. This illuminating narrative will leave a lasting impression on all who encounter it.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Anastasia: From Slave to Countess" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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