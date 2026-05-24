Fiduciary Law Center Launches Lifetime Income Practice to Support Employers, Advisors and Service Providers Navigating Retirement Income Solutions
Fiduciary Law Center announces the launch of it's new practice, Lifetime Income Practice.
San Diego, CA, May 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fiduciary Law Center (FLC) today announced the launch of its Lifetime Income Practice, a dedicated practice area focused on helping employers, financial advisors, and retirement plan service providers evaluate, implement, and manage lifetime income solutions within defined contribution retirement plans.
Recent statutory and regulatory developments — including fiduciary safe harbors established under the SECURE Act and related guidance — have created a clearer framework for selecting lifetime income providers, reducing fiduciary risk, and expanding access to retirement income options. However, many fiduciaries and service providers remain uncertain about how to navigate this evolving landscape.
“Lifetime income is a central issue in the retirement industry,” said Matthew J. Eickman, Managing Partner at FLC. “There is no questioning the need for wider availability of solutions that are easy to understand, implement, and use. However, the marketplace faces gaps between that need, availability, and utilization.”
FLC’s Lifetime Income Practice draws on more than 80 years of combined experience advising on retirement income programs, fiduciary governance, and regulatory compliance. The practice is designed to guide advisors, plan sponsors, recordkeepers, insurers, and other service providers through all phases of the lifetime income process, including fiduciary safe harbor considerations, program design, provider selection, and implementation strategy.
“This is not just about meeting regulatory requirements,” said Bob Toth, Of Counsel at FLC. “It’s about helping fiduciaries deliver meaningful value to participants while staying ahead of legal, regulatory, and competitive pressures.”
FLC’s Lifetime Income Practice is structured to remove common barriers to adoption and provide fiduciaries with practical, well-grounded pathways for integrating lifetime income options into 401(k) and 403(b) plans. “Our firm’s dedicated focus on lifetime income fits squarely within our historical approach of helping financial institutions to safely offer solutions that help their businesses grow and meet participant needs,” said Jason Roberts, Founder and Partner at FLC.
For more information about Fiduciary Law Center’s Lifetime Income Practice or to schedule a consultation, visit http://www.fiduciary.law/lifetime_income or email info@fiduciary.law.
Recent statutory and regulatory developments — including fiduciary safe harbors established under the SECURE Act and related guidance — have created a clearer framework for selecting lifetime income providers, reducing fiduciary risk, and expanding access to retirement income options. However, many fiduciaries and service providers remain uncertain about how to navigate this evolving landscape.
“Lifetime income is a central issue in the retirement industry,” said Matthew J. Eickman, Managing Partner at FLC. “There is no questioning the need for wider availability of solutions that are easy to understand, implement, and use. However, the marketplace faces gaps between that need, availability, and utilization.”
FLC’s Lifetime Income Practice draws on more than 80 years of combined experience advising on retirement income programs, fiduciary governance, and regulatory compliance. The practice is designed to guide advisors, plan sponsors, recordkeepers, insurers, and other service providers through all phases of the lifetime income process, including fiduciary safe harbor considerations, program design, provider selection, and implementation strategy.
“This is not just about meeting regulatory requirements,” said Bob Toth, Of Counsel at FLC. “It’s about helping fiduciaries deliver meaningful value to participants while staying ahead of legal, regulatory, and competitive pressures.”
FLC’s Lifetime Income Practice is structured to remove common barriers to adoption and provide fiduciaries with practical, well-grounded pathways for integrating lifetime income options into 401(k) and 403(b) plans. “Our firm’s dedicated focus on lifetime income fits squarely within our historical approach of helping financial institutions to safely offer solutions that help their businesses grow and meet participant needs,” said Jason Roberts, Founder and Partner at FLC.
For more information about Fiduciary Law Center’s Lifetime Income Practice or to schedule a consultation, visit http://www.fiduciary.law/lifetime_income or email info@fiduciary.law.
Contact
Pension Resource InstituteContact
Cherisha Chapman
913-236-9841 x5
www.pension-resources.com
Cherisha Chapman
913-236-9841 x5
www.pension-resources.com
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