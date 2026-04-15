Cleophus P. Franklin Jr. and Michael J. Franklin Release "What Do I See When I Look At You?" - Book 2 of the What Do You See Series

A father sees everything in his son. A son looks back at his father. What happens next will stay with you long after the last page is turned. Cleophus P. Franklin Jr. and Michael J. Franklin release "What Do I See When I Look At You?" — Book 2 of the beloved What Do You See Series. Every copy purchased also funds a scholarship for a student who needs a chance. That's the gift inside the gift.