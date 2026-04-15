Cleophus P. Franklin Jr. and Michael J. Franklin Release "What Do I See When I Look At You?" - Book 2 of the What Do You See Series
A father sees everything in his son. A son looks back at his father. What happens next will stay with you long after the last page is turned. Cleophus P. Franklin Jr. and Michael J. Franklin release "What Do I See When I Look At You?" — Book 2 of the beloved What Do You See Series. Every copy purchased also funds a scholarship for a student who needs a chance. That's the gift inside the gift.
Cypress, TX, April 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- A Father Sees Everything. A Son Looks Back. The What Do You See Series Continues with Its Most Powerful Book Yet.
Acclaimed author, entrepreneur, and leadership educator Cleophus P. Franklin Jr. and his son, Houston-based voice-over and theater actor Michael J. Franklin, have released their second children's book, What Do I See When I Look At You? - the powerful follow-up to their celebrated debut, What Do You See When You Look at Me?
Where the first book invited children to imagine all they could be, the second turns the question outward - into the sacred space between a parent and a child - asking one of life's most powerful questions: What do I see when I look at you?
A Story That Starts With a Father's Vision - and Ends With a Son's Truth
A father gazes at his young son and sees everything - a mayor cutting ribbons, a leader inspiring a boardroom, a graduate crossing the stage, a loyal friend beloved by many. A curious and creative mind always on the move - a future as wide open as the boy's imagination.
Then something beautiful happens. The son looks up at his father - and in that moment, a father sees himself through the eyes of the child he loves.
"I didn't write eleven books to fill a shelf. Every book I write carries two missions - one for the reader holding it, and one for the student who can't yet afford the education that will change their life. That's what keeps me writing." -Cleophus P. Franklin Jr.
Co-author Michael J. Franklin added: "Fathers can be many things to their sons - teachers, coaches, defenders, best friends. But from my relationship with my dad, two things have never wavered: his love is immense, and he will always show up. You can count on that."
The book is brought to vivid life through the illustrations of Olivia Bosson, a Connecticut-based illustrator and elementary school art teacher whose expressive brushstrokes and intricate linear patterns have become a signature of the What Do You See Series.
Every Purchase Plants a Seed.
When readers buy What Do I See When I Look At You?, they do more than bring a story home - they invest in a young person's future. A portion of every sale directly funds scholarships through the Franklin Leadership Foundation, established at Morningside University and dedicated to opening doors for students who might otherwise never get the chance.
"Every parent who buys this book is doing two things at once - giving their child a story, and giving another child a chance. That's the gift inside the gift." -Cleophus P. Franklin Jr.
An Eleventh Book. A Continuing Mission.
What Do I See When I Look At You? is Franklin's eleventh title, spanning poetry, children's literature, business, and leadership - each one connected to the mission that has defined his life's work: creating pathways for the next generation to become the leaders the world needs.
Availability
What Do I See When I Look At You? is available now for readers ages 3-8.
Signed copies: www.coffeewithcleo.com
Also available on Amazon and wherever books are sold
Every copy purchased helps open a door for a student who might otherwise never get the chance.
About Cleophus P. Franklin Jr.
Cleophus (Cleo) P. Franklin Jr. is a Houston-based author, entrepreneur, educator, and poet. The author of eleven books spanning poetry, children's literature, business, and leadership, Franklin led billion-dollar businesses at John Deere, Case New Holland, and Mahindra across a distinguished three-decade Fortune 500 career - making history as the first African American executive to do so in the Agriculture industry. He is the Founder, President & CEO of Franklin Strategic SolutionsTM, a Senior Corporate Fellow and Adjunct Professor at the University of Houston-Downtown's Marilyn Davies College of Business, and CMO/Adviser for Laddering Your Success. He founded the Franklin Leadership Foundation at Morningside University - funding scholarships for underprivileged students through book proceeds. Franklin is a husband, father of four, and proud grandfather. Learn more at cleofranklinleadership.com.
About Michael J. Franklin
Michael J. Franklin is a Houston-based voice-over and theater actor whose baritone voice, once heard, the audience will never forget. A graduate of Lone Star Community College and a longtime FedEx employee, Michael is an avid traveler, foodie, and passionate advocate for helping others achieve their dreams. Learn more at www.mikejf.com.
About Olivia Bosson
Olivia Bosson is an illustrator and artist based in Connecticut. Her expressive brushstrokes and linear patterns bring warmth and quiet wonder to every page. She works as an elementary school art teacher and as a freelance illustrator for children's books, book covers, and commissions. Follow her on Instagram at @OliviaBossonArt.
Media inquiries: cleo@franklinss.com
cleofranklinleadership.com | coffeewithcleo.com | franklinss.com
About Franklin Strategic Solutions
Franklin Strategic SolutionsTM is a Houston-based global consulting firm founded by Cleophus P. Franklin Jr., entrepreneur, author, and one of the Agriculture industry's most distinguished executive leaders. Drawing on over three decades of Fortune 500 experience, FSS delivers transformative strategies in leadership development, marketing execution, and business acceleration. From startups to global corporations, FSS partners with organizations ready to close the gap between knowing and doing.
Acclaimed author, entrepreneur, and leadership educator Cleophus P. Franklin Jr. and his son, Houston-based voice-over and theater actor Michael J. Franklin, have released their second children's book, What Do I See When I Look At You? - the powerful follow-up to their celebrated debut, What Do You See When You Look at Me?
Where the first book invited children to imagine all they could be, the second turns the question outward - into the sacred space between a parent and a child - asking one of life's most powerful questions: What do I see when I look at you?
A Story That Starts With a Father's Vision - and Ends With a Son's Truth
A father gazes at his young son and sees everything - a mayor cutting ribbons, a leader inspiring a boardroom, a graduate crossing the stage, a loyal friend beloved by many. A curious and creative mind always on the move - a future as wide open as the boy's imagination.
Then something beautiful happens. The son looks up at his father - and in that moment, a father sees himself through the eyes of the child he loves.
"I didn't write eleven books to fill a shelf. Every book I write carries two missions - one for the reader holding it, and one for the student who can't yet afford the education that will change their life. That's what keeps me writing." -Cleophus P. Franklin Jr.
Co-author Michael J. Franklin added: "Fathers can be many things to their sons - teachers, coaches, defenders, best friends. But from my relationship with my dad, two things have never wavered: his love is immense, and he will always show up. You can count on that."
The book is brought to vivid life through the illustrations of Olivia Bosson, a Connecticut-based illustrator and elementary school art teacher whose expressive brushstrokes and intricate linear patterns have become a signature of the What Do You See Series.
Every Purchase Plants a Seed.
When readers buy What Do I See When I Look At You?, they do more than bring a story home - they invest in a young person's future. A portion of every sale directly funds scholarships through the Franklin Leadership Foundation, established at Morningside University and dedicated to opening doors for students who might otherwise never get the chance.
"Every parent who buys this book is doing two things at once - giving their child a story, and giving another child a chance. That's the gift inside the gift." -Cleophus P. Franklin Jr.
An Eleventh Book. A Continuing Mission.
What Do I See When I Look At You? is Franklin's eleventh title, spanning poetry, children's literature, business, and leadership - each one connected to the mission that has defined his life's work: creating pathways for the next generation to become the leaders the world needs.
Availability
What Do I See When I Look At You? is available now for readers ages 3-8.
Signed copies: www.coffeewithcleo.com
Also available on Amazon and wherever books are sold
Every copy purchased helps open a door for a student who might otherwise never get the chance.
About Cleophus P. Franklin Jr.
Cleophus (Cleo) P. Franklin Jr. is a Houston-based author, entrepreneur, educator, and poet. The author of eleven books spanning poetry, children's literature, business, and leadership, Franklin led billion-dollar businesses at John Deere, Case New Holland, and Mahindra across a distinguished three-decade Fortune 500 career - making history as the first African American executive to do so in the Agriculture industry. He is the Founder, President & CEO of Franklin Strategic SolutionsTM, a Senior Corporate Fellow and Adjunct Professor at the University of Houston-Downtown's Marilyn Davies College of Business, and CMO/Adviser for Laddering Your Success. He founded the Franklin Leadership Foundation at Morningside University - funding scholarships for underprivileged students through book proceeds. Franklin is a husband, father of four, and proud grandfather. Learn more at cleofranklinleadership.com.
About Michael J. Franklin
Michael J. Franklin is a Houston-based voice-over and theater actor whose baritone voice, once heard, the audience will never forget. A graduate of Lone Star Community College and a longtime FedEx employee, Michael is an avid traveler, foodie, and passionate advocate for helping others achieve their dreams. Learn more at www.mikejf.com.
About Olivia Bosson
Olivia Bosson is an illustrator and artist based in Connecticut. Her expressive brushstrokes and linear patterns bring warmth and quiet wonder to every page. She works as an elementary school art teacher and as a freelance illustrator for children's books, book covers, and commissions. Follow her on Instagram at @OliviaBossonArt.
Media inquiries: cleo@franklinss.com
cleofranklinleadership.com | coffeewithcleo.com | franklinss.com
About Franklin Strategic Solutions
Franklin Strategic SolutionsTM is a Houston-based global consulting firm founded by Cleophus P. Franklin Jr., entrepreneur, author, and one of the Agriculture industry's most distinguished executive leaders. Drawing on over three decades of Fortune 500 experience, FSS delivers transformative strategies in leadership development, marketing execution, and business acceleration. From startups to global corporations, FSS partners with organizations ready to close the gap between knowing and doing.
Contact
Franklin Strategic SolutionsContact
Cleophus P. Franklin Jr.
832-457-1168
https://franklinss.com/
Cleophus P. Franklin Jr.
832-457-1168
https://franklinss.com/
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