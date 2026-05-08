HCA Healthone Aurora Named One of the Nation’s 2026 100 Top Hospitals by Modern Healthcare and Premier
Denver, CO, May 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- CA HealthONE Aurora has been named one of the nation’s 2026 100 Top Hospitals, according to an independent quality analysis conducted by Premier Inc. and published by Modern Healthcare.
For more than 30 years, Premier’s 100 Top Hospitals program has used objective, quantitative analysis of publicly available data to identify top-performing hospitals across the United States. The program is designed to help healthcare leaders pursue higher performance and deliver added value to patients and communities through transparent, unbiased benchmarks and actionable insights.
Hospitals do not apply to participate in the study, and award recipients do not pay to market the recognition.
“This recognition reflects the exceptional work of our physicians, nurses and care teams, whose skill, compassion and commitment help us deliver high-quality, patient-centered care every day,” said Scott Rausch, chief executive officer of HCA HealthONE Aurora. “Being named one of the nation’s 2026 100 Top Hospitals is an honor, and it strengthens our commitment to continue advancing quality, innovation and patient care for the Aurora community and across Colorado.”
Earlier in 2026, HCA HealthONE Aurora was also named one of the nation’s 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals by Premier. In addition, Healthgrades recognized the hospital among America’s 100 Best Hospitals and awarded it six Specialty Excellence Awards and 17 five-star ratings in 2026. Healthgrades also named HCA HealthONE Aurora the No. 1 hospital in Colorado for neurosciences and stroke.
100 Top Hospitals® Program Performance
Based on comparisons between the study’s top performers and peer hospitals, the analysis found that this year’s 100 Top Hospitals® delivered better outcomes while operating more efficiently. If all hospitals performed at the level of this year’s top performers, the impact for Medicare inpatients could include:
• More than 279,000 additional lives saved
• More than 477,000 additional patients’ complication-free
• More than $14.3 billion in inpatient cost savings
• More than 21,700 fewer patients readmitted within 30 days
Additionally, this year’s benchmark hospitals outperformed peer hospitals across all ten performance measures and in every comparison group. Key findings from the study include:
• A 36.8 percent difference in inpatient mortality between benchmark hospitals and peer hospitals nationally
• Small community hospitals showed the largest inpatient mortality difference, with a 49.3 percent improvement compared to peers
• Teaching hospitals demonstrated the largest difference in complications, outperforming peer hospitals by 30 percent
• Fifty-five hospitals were repeat winners from the previous year, reinforcing the role of sustained improvement and system-level performance
“Premier’s 100 Top Hospitals program recognizes healthcare organizations that consistently deliver high-quality care while improving operational and financial performance,” said David Zito, President of Performance Services at Premier. “By highlighting top performers and providing transparent, data-driven insights, this program helps hospitals nationwide identify opportunities to enhance care delivery, strengthen financial sustainability and improve outcomes for the communities they serve.”
About HCA HealthONE Aurora
HCA HealthONE, one of the largest and most comprehensive healthcare systems in the Rocky Mountain region, offers more than 170 care sites in the Denver-metro area. Offering services across the continuum of care to meet patients’ total healthcare needs, HCA HealthONE includes seven acute care hospitals, a dedicated flagship pediatric hospital, a rehabilitation hospital, CareNow® urgent care clinics, a mental health campus, imaging and surgery centers, physician practices, home and hospice care, and AirLife Denver, which provides regional critical care air and ground transportation.
Among HCA HealthONE’s acute care hospitals is Aurora, offering more than 60 medical specialties, including a Level II Trauma Center with Primary Stroke Certification and Chest Pain Center accreditation and a full-service mental health campus. HCA HealthONE Aurora is the first hospital in the Denver-metro area to receive four-time Magnet designation for nursing excellence by the American Nurses Credentialing Center.
Consistently among the Denver Business Journals’ list of top corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, HCA HealthONE was named as one of the most community-minded organizations by The Civic 50 and contributed more than $800K through cash and in-kind donations last year alone, along with more than $471M in federal, state and local taxes.
For more than 30 years, Premier’s 100 Top Hospitals program has used objective, quantitative analysis of publicly available data to identify top-performing hospitals across the United States. The program is designed to help healthcare leaders pursue higher performance and deliver added value to patients and communities through transparent, unbiased benchmarks and actionable insights.
Hospitals do not apply to participate in the study, and award recipients do not pay to market the recognition.
“This recognition reflects the exceptional work of our physicians, nurses and care teams, whose skill, compassion and commitment help us deliver high-quality, patient-centered care every day,” said Scott Rausch, chief executive officer of HCA HealthONE Aurora. “Being named one of the nation’s 2026 100 Top Hospitals is an honor, and it strengthens our commitment to continue advancing quality, innovation and patient care for the Aurora community and across Colorado.”
Earlier in 2026, HCA HealthONE Aurora was also named one of the nation’s 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals by Premier. In addition, Healthgrades recognized the hospital among America’s 100 Best Hospitals and awarded it six Specialty Excellence Awards and 17 five-star ratings in 2026. Healthgrades also named HCA HealthONE Aurora the No. 1 hospital in Colorado for neurosciences and stroke.
100 Top Hospitals® Program Performance
Based on comparisons between the study’s top performers and peer hospitals, the analysis found that this year’s 100 Top Hospitals® delivered better outcomes while operating more efficiently. If all hospitals performed at the level of this year’s top performers, the impact for Medicare inpatients could include:
• More than 279,000 additional lives saved
• More than 477,000 additional patients’ complication-free
• More than $14.3 billion in inpatient cost savings
• More than 21,700 fewer patients readmitted within 30 days
Additionally, this year’s benchmark hospitals outperformed peer hospitals across all ten performance measures and in every comparison group. Key findings from the study include:
• A 36.8 percent difference in inpatient mortality between benchmark hospitals and peer hospitals nationally
• Small community hospitals showed the largest inpatient mortality difference, with a 49.3 percent improvement compared to peers
• Teaching hospitals demonstrated the largest difference in complications, outperforming peer hospitals by 30 percent
• Fifty-five hospitals were repeat winners from the previous year, reinforcing the role of sustained improvement and system-level performance
“Premier’s 100 Top Hospitals program recognizes healthcare organizations that consistently deliver high-quality care while improving operational and financial performance,” said David Zito, President of Performance Services at Premier. “By highlighting top performers and providing transparent, data-driven insights, this program helps hospitals nationwide identify opportunities to enhance care delivery, strengthen financial sustainability and improve outcomes for the communities they serve.”
About HCA HealthONE Aurora
HCA HealthONE, one of the largest and most comprehensive healthcare systems in the Rocky Mountain region, offers more than 170 care sites in the Denver-metro area. Offering services across the continuum of care to meet patients’ total healthcare needs, HCA HealthONE includes seven acute care hospitals, a dedicated flagship pediatric hospital, a rehabilitation hospital, CareNow® urgent care clinics, a mental health campus, imaging and surgery centers, physician practices, home and hospice care, and AirLife Denver, which provides regional critical care air and ground transportation.
Among HCA HealthONE’s acute care hospitals is Aurora, offering more than 60 medical specialties, including a Level II Trauma Center with Primary Stroke Certification and Chest Pain Center accreditation and a full-service mental health campus. HCA HealthONE Aurora is the first hospital in the Denver-metro area to receive four-time Magnet designation for nursing excellence by the American Nurses Credentialing Center.
Consistently among the Denver Business Journals’ list of top corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, HCA HealthONE was named as one of the most community-minded organizations by The Civic 50 and contributed more than $800K through cash and in-kind donations last year alone, along with more than $471M in federal, state and local taxes.
Contact
HCA Healthcare Continental DivisionContact
Stephanie Sullivan
303-584-8029
www.healthonecares.com
Stephanie Sullivan
303-584-8029
www.healthonecares.com
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