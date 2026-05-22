Art Quam Anima Opens in Saint-Germain-des-Prés: A Gallery, Atelier, and Cultural Programme at 28 Rue du Dragon, Paris
A new kind of art space opens in the heart of Paris's sixth arrondissement — permanent exhibition, active atelier, and monthly public programming, free admission.
Paris, France, May 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Art Quam Anima, a gallery-atelier founded by multidisciplinary artist and composer Arnaud Quercy, has opened at 28 rue du Dragon, Saint-Germain-des-Prés (Paris 75006). The space presents a permanent exhibition of paintings and sculptures, with Quercy's active atelier visible to visitors from the gallery floor.
Art Quam Anima is built around a single proposition: that art and ideas should circulate together, openly. Admission to the permanent exhibition is free. The gallery hosts two recurring public programmes:
- Philosophical Symposiums: a monthly dinner gathering limited to 12 guests, free on reservation, bringing together art, philosophy, and conversation around a shared table.
- Paint the Music Workshops: sessions in which participants paint to live music, offered Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 70 EUR per person.
The works on view span acrylic, oil, and watercolor painting alongside sculpture, drawn from collections including Synesthetic Explorations — a systematic translation of all 24 musical tonalities into chromatic form — Jazz Legends, Mediterranean Echoes, Spells and Magic, and Nature in the City, among others. The practice is organized around Ideamorphism, a theoretical framework developed by Quercy proposing that the artist emits rather than creates: the work completes itself in the viewer.
Art Quam Anima also serves as the seat of Art Quam Anima Publishing New York LLC, a publishing imprint dedicated to artist books and nanopublications, and is affiliated with the Multimodal Institute, a research project extending the Ideamorphism framework into academic territory.
The gallery is open Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday, 11:00–20:00.
Art Quam Anima is built around a single proposition: that art and ideas should circulate together, openly. Admission to the permanent exhibition is free. The gallery hosts two recurring public programmes:
- Philosophical Symposiums: a monthly dinner gathering limited to 12 guests, free on reservation, bringing together art, philosophy, and conversation around a shared table.
- Paint the Music Workshops: sessions in which participants paint to live music, offered Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 70 EUR per person.
The works on view span acrylic, oil, and watercolor painting alongside sculpture, drawn from collections including Synesthetic Explorations — a systematic translation of all 24 musical tonalities into chromatic form — Jazz Legends, Mediterranean Echoes, Spells and Magic, and Nature in the City, among others. The practice is organized around Ideamorphism, a theoretical framework developed by Quercy proposing that the artist emits rather than creates: the work completes itself in the viewer.
Art Quam Anima also serves as the seat of Art Quam Anima Publishing New York LLC, a publishing imprint dedicated to artist books and nanopublications, and is affiliated with the Multimodal Institute, a research project extending the Ideamorphism framework into academic territory.
The gallery is open Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday, 11:00–20:00.
Contact
Art Quam AnimaContact
Arnaud Quercy
+33 6 03911304
artquamanima.com
Arnaud Quercy
+33 6 03911304
artquamanima.com
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