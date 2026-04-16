North Orange County ROP Celebrates Vocational Nursing Graduates Ready to Serve Communities
The North Orange County Regional Occupational Program (ROP) in Anaheim, California, proudly announces the graduation of its Vocational Nursing Class of 2026.
Anaheim, CA, April 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The North Orange County Regional Occupational Program (ROP) in Anaheim, California proudly announces the graduation of its Vocational Nursing Class of 2026, recognizing a dedicated group of students prepared to enter the healthcare workforce and make an immediate impact in patient care across California.
The graduation ceremony, held on 4/2/2026 at Kennedy Performing Center, celebrated the achievements of 31 graduates who successfully completed a rigorous program combining classroom instruction, hands-on skills training, simulation, and clinical experience in healthcare settings.
“These graduates have demonstrated exceptional commitment, resilience, and compassion,” said Laura Garcia, Director of Nursing. “They are entering the profession at a critical time, ready to provide safe, high-quality care and support the growing healthcare needs of our communities.”
The Vocational Nursing program prepares students to take the National Council Licensure Examination for Practical Nurses (NCLEX-PN) and pursue licensure as Vocational Nurses in the state of California. In which North Orange County Regional Occupational Program is proud to share a passing rate of 97% in 2025. Throughout the program, students develop competencies in patient care, medication administration, infection control, clinical decision-making, and teamwork under the supervision of licensed healthcare professionals.
Graduates completed clinical rotations in a variety of healthcare settings, long-term care facilities, and community clinics, gaining real-world experience that prepares them for entry-level nursing roles.
“These students have demonstrated incredible courage by serving our society in one of the noblest professions, answering the immense labor market demand for compassionate, highly skilled nurses,” added Dana Lynch, Superintendent. “These students, as nurses, will inspire healing and hope among patients and their loved ones. These students, as nurses, will provide empathy so desperately needed at all levels in our world today. And these students, as nurses, will leave an indelible mark on their chosen profession.” The ceremony also recognized outstanding student achievements, including awards for academic excellence, clinical performance, leadership, and professionalism.
Family members, faculty, clinical partners, and community supporters gathered to honor the graduates’ accomplishments and their commitment to serving others.
For more information about the Vocational Nursing program at North Orange County ROP, please contact Laura Garcia, Director of Nursing, at 714-502-5961.
The graduation ceremony, held on 4/2/2026 at Kennedy Performing Center, celebrated the achievements of 31 graduates who successfully completed a rigorous program combining classroom instruction, hands-on skills training, simulation, and clinical experience in healthcare settings.
“These graduates have demonstrated exceptional commitment, resilience, and compassion,” said Laura Garcia, Director of Nursing. “They are entering the profession at a critical time, ready to provide safe, high-quality care and support the growing healthcare needs of our communities.”
The Vocational Nursing program prepares students to take the National Council Licensure Examination for Practical Nurses (NCLEX-PN) and pursue licensure as Vocational Nurses in the state of California. In which North Orange County Regional Occupational Program is proud to share a passing rate of 97% in 2025. Throughout the program, students develop competencies in patient care, medication administration, infection control, clinical decision-making, and teamwork under the supervision of licensed healthcare professionals.
Graduates completed clinical rotations in a variety of healthcare settings, long-term care facilities, and community clinics, gaining real-world experience that prepares them for entry-level nursing roles.
“These students have demonstrated incredible courage by serving our society in one of the noblest professions, answering the immense labor market demand for compassionate, highly skilled nurses,” added Dana Lynch, Superintendent. “These students, as nurses, will inspire healing and hope among patients and their loved ones. These students, as nurses, will provide empathy so desperately needed at all levels in our world today. And these students, as nurses, will leave an indelible mark on their chosen profession.” The ceremony also recognized outstanding student achievements, including awards for academic excellence, clinical performance, leadership, and professionalism.
Family members, faculty, clinical partners, and community supporters gathered to honor the graduates’ accomplishments and their commitment to serving others.
For more information about the Vocational Nursing program at North Orange County ROP, please contact Laura Garcia, Director of Nursing, at 714-502-5961.
Contact
North Orange County ROPContact
Laura Garcia
714-502-5961
adults.nocrop.org
Laura Garcia
714-502-5961
adults.nocrop.org
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