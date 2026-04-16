Lucky Envelope Brewing Celebrates 11th Anniversary
Seattle, WA, April 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Lucky Envelope Brewing will celebrate its 11th anniversary on Saturday, May 2, 2026, with beer releases, red envelope giveaways, and food from El Koreano. Doors open at noon and the brewery will be celebrating throughout the day.
To mark the anniversary, the brewery will release three beers: an 11th Anniversary Hazy IPA brewed with D55 and Ramosa hops - both new experimental varieties - a Blackberry Peach Sour, and a returning favorite, their Honey Cinnamon Cream Stout. This year’s anniversary IPA gives the team a chance to have some fun with new hop varieties they’re excited to explore.
Head Brewer and Co-Founder Barry Chan shares what drinkers can expect from the experimental hops featured in this year’s Anniversary Hazy IPA:
“Ramosa was a hop we unexpectedly fell in love with this past hop selection. A hop called D55 at the experimental table blew us away and reserved some on the spot. Recently named Ramosa, we loved the huge juicy pineapple and mango notes and thought it would be a great hop to showcase in a pillowy-soft hazy IPA.”
In keeping with Lucky Envelope tradition, guests will receive red envelopes containing coupons for discounts and branded merchandise while supplies last. El Koreano will be on site from 4:00–8:00 PM, serving Korean-inspired street food.
Lucky Envelope Brewing invites the community to raise a glass and celebrate 11 years of brewing, gathering, and sharing beer together.
About Lucky Envelope Brewing:
Lucky Envelope takes its name from the Chinese tradition – tied closely with New Year celebrations – of elders bestowing often red‐and‐gold envelopes to loved ones as a gesture of luck and goodwill. Lucky Envelope’s brewing philosophy is centered on Culturally Inspired Beer whose recipes draw from modern and historic styles, techniques, and ingredients.
To mark the anniversary, the brewery will release three beers: an 11th Anniversary Hazy IPA brewed with D55 and Ramosa hops - both new experimental varieties - a Blackberry Peach Sour, and a returning favorite, their Honey Cinnamon Cream Stout. This year’s anniversary IPA gives the team a chance to have some fun with new hop varieties they’re excited to explore.
Head Brewer and Co-Founder Barry Chan shares what drinkers can expect from the experimental hops featured in this year’s Anniversary Hazy IPA:
“Ramosa was a hop we unexpectedly fell in love with this past hop selection. A hop called D55 at the experimental table blew us away and reserved some on the spot. Recently named Ramosa, we loved the huge juicy pineapple and mango notes and thought it would be a great hop to showcase in a pillowy-soft hazy IPA.”
In keeping with Lucky Envelope tradition, guests will receive red envelopes containing coupons for discounts and branded merchandise while supplies last. El Koreano will be on site from 4:00–8:00 PM, serving Korean-inspired street food.
Lucky Envelope Brewing invites the community to raise a glass and celebrate 11 years of brewing, gathering, and sharing beer together.
About Lucky Envelope Brewing:
Lucky Envelope takes its name from the Chinese tradition – tied closely with New Year celebrations – of elders bestowing often red‐and‐gold envelopes to loved ones as a gesture of luck and goodwill. Lucky Envelope’s brewing philosophy is centered on Culturally Inspired Beer whose recipes draw from modern and historic styles, techniques, and ingredients.
Contact
Lucky Envelope BrewingContact
Raymond Kwan
206-659-4075
www.luckyenvelopebrewing.com
Raymond Kwan
206-659-4075
www.luckyenvelopebrewing.com
Categories