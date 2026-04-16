The John Brown Project Announces Inaugural "John Brown Week" in Torrington
A week of local events, concerts, and scholar panels to celebrate the Torrington-born abolitionist, his family's local roots, and the universal fight for human rights.
Torrington, CT, April 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The John Brown Project has announced the launch of its inaugural "John Brown Week," a series of events running from Tuesday, May 5 through Sunday, May 10. The week will celebrate the life and legacy of the famed abolitionist—who was born in Torrington on May 9, 1800—while highlighting the local roots and family that shaped his unyielding dedication to human equality. The events are produced in partnership with the Torrington Historical Society, Our Culture is Beautiful, JohnBrown250.org, El Tenate, Brinx, Nutmeg Fudge Company, Kelly's Crystals, John Brown Lives! and others.
The week kicks off on Tuesday, May 5, at 6:00 p.m. with the Cinco de Mayo Liberation Party at El Tenate (131 Water Street, 2nd Floor). While commonly viewed as a day of Mexican heritage, Cinco de Mayo commemorates the 1862 Battle of Puebla. During this battle, a heavily outnumbered Mexican army defeated invading French forces; a victory for liberty over imperialism: the same struggle that Brown pushed against.
The evening will feature a Taco Tuesday menu, mocktails (or BYOB), background music, and guest speakers exploring these shared threads of historical resistance. (Note: the event space is accessible by stairs only).
Later in the week on Thursday, May 7, tune into a national John Brown: America 250 Scholar Roundtable featuring renowned historian and biographer Reverend Dr. Louis A. DeCaro Jr. In the series, Dr DeCaro dives deep into Brown’s life, relationships, words, and actions.
On John Brown’s birthday, Saturday, May 9 at 3:00 p.m., the Torrington Historical Society will present a free John Brown Birthday Celebration Concert featuring internationally acclaimed musician and educator Reggie Harris. Held at the Five Points Center for the Visual Arts (855 University Drive) and sponsored by Thomaston Savings Bank, the concert will blend acoustic folk, African American spirituals, and gospel. Harris, a W.E.B. Du Bois Legacy Award recipient, will use music to connect audiences with the stories of the Underground Railroad and the ongoing pursuit of justice.
The week will culminate on Sunday, May 10, with the Brown Family Mother’s Day Brunch at Brinx cafe and cocktails. This closing event shifts the focus from the battlefield to the home, honoring Mary Brown’s immense sacrifices, as well as John Brown’s parents, Owen Brown and Ruth Mills.
"John Brown didn't simply wake up one day and decide to be an abolitionist; his moral compass was forged right here in Torrington," said Daniel Morrison, executive director of The John Brown Project. "Owen and Ruth intentionally built a home where human equality was a non-negotiable truth. By honoring the mothers and parents who raise egalitarians we celebrate the quiet, steady, profound work of shaping a better, more just future."
The events are designed to forge collaboration and community building by linking North American history in an undeniable March toward the promise of ‘All people created equal.’ “At this moment in American—and world—history it is important to remind people who were on the right side,” adds Morrison, “… and John Brown was right.”
For more information about John Brown Week, full event details, or to RSVP for specific events, please visit Johnbrownproject.org. To register for the free Reggie Harris concert, visit www.torringtonhistoricalsociety.org.
About The John Brown Project The John Brown Project is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit media company producing and distributing culturally significant, artistic, and informational content for the public good, with a mission to correct the historical record. Learn more at johnbrownproject.org.
The week kicks off on Tuesday, May 5, at 6:00 p.m. with the Cinco de Mayo Liberation Party at El Tenate (131 Water Street, 2nd Floor). While commonly viewed as a day of Mexican heritage, Cinco de Mayo commemorates the 1862 Battle of Puebla. During this battle, a heavily outnumbered Mexican army defeated invading French forces; a victory for liberty over imperialism: the same struggle that Brown pushed against.
The evening will feature a Taco Tuesday menu, mocktails (or BYOB), background music, and guest speakers exploring these shared threads of historical resistance. (Note: the event space is accessible by stairs only).
Later in the week on Thursday, May 7, tune into a national John Brown: America 250 Scholar Roundtable featuring renowned historian and biographer Reverend Dr. Louis A. DeCaro Jr. In the series, Dr DeCaro dives deep into Brown’s life, relationships, words, and actions.
On John Brown’s birthday, Saturday, May 9 at 3:00 p.m., the Torrington Historical Society will present a free John Brown Birthday Celebration Concert featuring internationally acclaimed musician and educator Reggie Harris. Held at the Five Points Center for the Visual Arts (855 University Drive) and sponsored by Thomaston Savings Bank, the concert will blend acoustic folk, African American spirituals, and gospel. Harris, a W.E.B. Du Bois Legacy Award recipient, will use music to connect audiences with the stories of the Underground Railroad and the ongoing pursuit of justice.
The week will culminate on Sunday, May 10, with the Brown Family Mother’s Day Brunch at Brinx cafe and cocktails. This closing event shifts the focus from the battlefield to the home, honoring Mary Brown’s immense sacrifices, as well as John Brown’s parents, Owen Brown and Ruth Mills.
"John Brown didn't simply wake up one day and decide to be an abolitionist; his moral compass was forged right here in Torrington," said Daniel Morrison, executive director of The John Brown Project. "Owen and Ruth intentionally built a home where human equality was a non-negotiable truth. By honoring the mothers and parents who raise egalitarians we celebrate the quiet, steady, profound work of shaping a better, more just future."
The events are designed to forge collaboration and community building by linking North American history in an undeniable March toward the promise of ‘All people created equal.’ “At this moment in American—and world—history it is important to remind people who were on the right side,” adds Morrison, “… and John Brown was right.”
For more information about John Brown Week, full event details, or to RSVP for specific events, please visit Johnbrownproject.org. To register for the free Reggie Harris concert, visit www.torringtonhistoricalsociety.org.
About The John Brown Project The John Brown Project is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit media company producing and distributing culturally significant, artistic, and informational content for the public good, with a mission to correct the historical record. Learn more at johnbrownproject.org.
Contact
The John Brown ProjectContact
Daniel Morrison
860-605-6951
www.johnbrownproject.org
Daniel Morrison
860-605-6951
www.johnbrownproject.org
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