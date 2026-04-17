Engagedly Introduces AI Talent Mobility to Address a Growing Gap in Workforce Readiness
St. Louis, MO, April 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Engagedly, an AI-powered talent management platform, today announced the launch of AI Talent Mobility, powered by Marissa AI agents, a new suite of solutions designed to help organizations identify, develop, and prepare internal talent for critical roles and future proof their talent.
As organizations shift from performance-led systems to skill-based workforce strategies, Talent Mobility addresses a critical gap: the ability to move employees from identified potential to measurable readiness before business risk occurs.
“Organizations don’t struggle with identifying talent; they struggle with knowing who is truly ready when it matters,” said Shreya Jha, Product Manager, L&D. “Talent Mobility connects AI-driven discovery, development, and succession into a single system, helping teams move from potential to readiness with clarity and speed.”
At the core of Talent Mobility is Engagedly’s AI agent enabling organizations to move from static workforce planning to dynamic talent intelligence. It rapidly builds skills, competency, and career frameworks, continuously analyzes skill gaps, and delivers personalized learning paths and IDPs. With AI-powered talent discovery and intelligent identification of ready-now and ready-soon talent, it transforms how organizations develop, deploy, and grow their workforce.
Together, these capabilities help employees better understand their growth paths while enabling organizations to make more informed workforce decisions.
“Talent Mobility helps organizations build the right skills foundation faster, uncover internal talent more intelligently, and guide employees toward the roles they are ready to grow into,” said Sri Chellappa, CEO of Engagedly.
By embedding AI across talent discovery, development, and succession, organizations can reduce the time needed for talent identification, pipeline creation, and readiness tracking. This enables faster, data-driven decisions, stronger leadership pipelines, clearer employee growth paths, and improved retention. Designed for mid-market organizations, it delivers enterprise-level workforce planning without the complexity of traditional systems.
Talent Mobility helps organizations move away from reactive succession planning and fragmented tools toward a more structured, AI-driven approach to building bench strength and ensuring business continuity.
Learn more about Engagedly’s Talent Mobility here: https://engagedly.com/product/talent-mobility
Availability
Talent Mobility is now available as part of the Engagedly Talent Suite for organizations looking to strengthen internal mobility, reduce dependency on external hiring, and build leadership bench strength.
As organizations shift from performance-led systems to skill-based workforce strategies, Talent Mobility addresses a critical gap: the ability to move employees from identified potential to measurable readiness before business risk occurs.
“Organizations don’t struggle with identifying talent; they struggle with knowing who is truly ready when it matters,” said Shreya Jha, Product Manager, L&D. “Talent Mobility connects AI-driven discovery, development, and succession into a single system, helping teams move from potential to readiness with clarity and speed.”
At the core of Talent Mobility is Engagedly’s AI agent enabling organizations to move from static workforce planning to dynamic talent intelligence. It rapidly builds skills, competency, and career frameworks, continuously analyzes skill gaps, and delivers personalized learning paths and IDPs. With AI-powered talent discovery and intelligent identification of ready-now and ready-soon talent, it transforms how organizations develop, deploy, and grow their workforce.
Together, these capabilities help employees better understand their growth paths while enabling organizations to make more informed workforce decisions.
“Talent Mobility helps organizations build the right skills foundation faster, uncover internal talent more intelligently, and guide employees toward the roles they are ready to grow into,” said Sri Chellappa, CEO of Engagedly.
By embedding AI across talent discovery, development, and succession, organizations can reduce the time needed for talent identification, pipeline creation, and readiness tracking. This enables faster, data-driven decisions, stronger leadership pipelines, clearer employee growth paths, and improved retention. Designed for mid-market organizations, it delivers enterprise-level workforce planning without the complexity of traditional systems.
Talent Mobility helps organizations move away from reactive succession planning and fragmented tools toward a more structured, AI-driven approach to building bench strength and ensuring business continuity.
Learn more about Engagedly’s Talent Mobility here: https://engagedly.com/product/talent-mobility
Availability
Talent Mobility is now available as part of the Engagedly Talent Suite for organizations looking to strengthen internal mobility, reduce dependency on external hiring, and build leadership bench strength.
Contact
Engagedly Inc.Contact
Abhishek Ghosh
+1-650-485-1642
https://engagedly.com/
Abhishek Ghosh
+1-650-485-1642
https://engagedly.com/
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