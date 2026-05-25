Post-War Thriller "Eye Spied: Serenity Acres" Launches April 15
Author Crystal Quast Explores Origins of Deception in New Psychological Thriller
Waterloo, Canada, May 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Thriller author Crystal Quast announces the release of Eye Spied: Serenity Acres, the third volume in her domestic thriller series that blends neighborhood secrets, dark humor, and revenge, and takes readers back to where it all began.
The Serenity Acres series follows communities where everyone has something to hide. In Eye Spied, Quast draws inspiration from her family’s own ambiguous origins and the daily headlines.
“Eye Spied takes readers back to where it all began. Before Serenity Acres, before the gossip, before the bodies. I wanted to explore how secrets take root in a place that looks perfect on the surface, and how quickly that perfection can fracture. It’s darker, more psychological, and, in some ways, the most personal story I’ve written yet.”
Like its predecessors, Dinked: Serenity Acres and Shafted: Serenity Acres, the new novel mixes satire with suspense. Familiar characters return, joined by fresh conspiracies, whispered betrayals, and a darkly comic edge.
Eye Spied already has a 4.4-star rating on Goodreads
“Remarkable, haunting, and enthralling.”
“A slow-burning psychological drama steeped in atmosphere and tension.”
“The story’s center is rendered with unsettling precision, capturing the nuances of manipulation, denial, and emotional fracture.”
Shafted (October 2025) was featured on CBC KW Morning Edition and CBC Online. A tale of marital manipulation, manifestation, and real estate, it reached #2 on Amazon.ca in Tragicomedy, Drama, and Plays.
Dinked (April 2025) earned early praise from readers and critics alike, with coverage in The Globe and Mail and author appearances at the Eden Mills Writers’ Festival. With Eye Spied, Quast expands the series into a five-book arc, each volume unraveling deeper scandals in the seemingly perfect world of Serenity Acres.
Book Details
Title: Eye Spied: Serenity Acres
Author: Crystal Quast
Publication Date: April 15, 2026
Formats: Paperback, eBook
Available: Amazon and other major retailers
For more information, review copies, or interview requests, please contact:
Media Contact: Crystal Quast
Email: dinkedserenityacres@gmail.com
Website: serenityacressecrets.com
The Serenity Acres series follows communities where everyone has something to hide. In Eye Spied, Quast draws inspiration from her family’s own ambiguous origins and the daily headlines.
“Eye Spied takes readers back to where it all began. Before Serenity Acres, before the gossip, before the bodies. I wanted to explore how secrets take root in a place that looks perfect on the surface, and how quickly that perfection can fracture. It’s darker, more psychological, and, in some ways, the most personal story I’ve written yet.”
Like its predecessors, Dinked: Serenity Acres and Shafted: Serenity Acres, the new novel mixes satire with suspense. Familiar characters return, joined by fresh conspiracies, whispered betrayals, and a darkly comic edge.
Eye Spied already has a 4.4-star rating on Goodreads
“Remarkable, haunting, and enthralling.”
“A slow-burning psychological drama steeped in atmosphere and tension.”
“The story’s center is rendered with unsettling precision, capturing the nuances of manipulation, denial, and emotional fracture.”
Shafted (October 2025) was featured on CBC KW Morning Edition and CBC Online. A tale of marital manipulation, manifestation, and real estate, it reached #2 on Amazon.ca in Tragicomedy, Drama, and Plays.
Dinked (April 2025) earned early praise from readers and critics alike, with coverage in The Globe and Mail and author appearances at the Eden Mills Writers’ Festival. With Eye Spied, Quast expands the series into a five-book arc, each volume unraveling deeper scandals in the seemingly perfect world of Serenity Acres.
Book Details
Title: Eye Spied: Serenity Acres
Author: Crystal Quast
Publication Date: April 15, 2026
Formats: Paperback, eBook
Available: Amazon and other major retailers
For more information, review copies, or interview requests, please contact:
Media Contact: Crystal Quast
Email: dinkedserenityacres@gmail.com
Website: serenityacressecrets.com
Contact
Serenity Acres NovelsContact
Crystal Quast
647-529-6364
serenityacressecrets.com
Crystal Quast
647-529-6364
serenityacressecrets.com
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