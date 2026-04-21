Paul Milleman’s Newly Released “MY LAMB’S BOOK” is a Faith-Centered Workbook That Guides Readers Toward Spiritual Renewal and Purposeful Living

“MY LAMB’S BOOK: The Free Gift of Giving: Get Started” from Christian Faith Publishing author Paul Milleman is an interactive Christian guide designed to help readers reflect on life’s biggest questions, deepen their relationship with God, and build a faith-focused path forward.