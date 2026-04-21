Paul Milleman’s Newly Released “MY LAMB’S BOOK” is a Faith-Centered Workbook That Guides Readers Toward Spiritual Renewal and Purposeful Living
“MY LAMB’S BOOK: The Free Gift of Giving: Get Started” from Christian Faith Publishing author Paul Milleman is an interactive Christian guide designed to help readers reflect on life’s biggest questions, deepen their relationship with God, and build a faith-focused path forward.
Columbia, SC, April 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “MY LAMB’S BOOK: The Free Gift of Giving: Get Started”: a reflective and practical Christian workbook. “MY LAMB’S BOOK: The Free Gift of Giving: Get Started” is the creation of published author, Paul Milleman, who grew up in the Midwest in challenging circumstances, marked by poverty, instability, and exposure to beliefs and experiences that left a lasting impression on his early life. Rebellious and searching from a young age, he struggled through school, institutions, and authority, often finding himself dismissed or set aside. Yet, despite these setbacks, Paul came to believe that God never abandoned him. Unexpected encounters with strangers who spoke words of spiritual purpose into his life eventually led him to reflect more deeply on faith. At eighteen, he committed his life to Christ, discovered the Bible, and began a transformative journey toward redemption and renewal, guided by the conviction that God had a greater plan for him.
Milleman shares, “The Lamb’s Book is a life-changing guide that will ask the big questions in life. Who am I? What do I want? What will I do with my time and money? What are my gifts? Who is God to me? Why do I need God? The Lamb’s Book will help people find the path to salvation found in the Bible, providing a journal to write down notes, prayers, and verses. It brings meaning and structure to people’s lives with Christ as their focus. As a child of God, we all have trials and experiences, testimonies, and challenges of hope and faith. We all have a Lamb’s Book story to tell.
The most important storybook in the world is the Bible. The second most important storybook told is your story—your Lamb’s Book story.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Paul Milleman’s new book offers readers a hands-on, faith-based approach to personal growth, encouraging them to reflect, pray, and chart a Christ-centered course for their lives.
Consumers can purchase “MY LAMB’S BOOK: The Free Gift of Giving: Get Started” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “MY LAMB’S BOOK: The Free Gift of Giving: Get Started”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Milleman shares, “The Lamb’s Book is a life-changing guide that will ask the big questions in life. Who am I? What do I want? What will I do with my time and money? What are my gifts? Who is God to me? Why do I need God? The Lamb’s Book will help people find the path to salvation found in the Bible, providing a journal to write down notes, prayers, and verses. It brings meaning and structure to people’s lives with Christ as their focus. As a child of God, we all have trials and experiences, testimonies, and challenges of hope and faith. We all have a Lamb’s Book story to tell.
The most important storybook in the world is the Bible. The second most important storybook told is your story—your Lamb’s Book story.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Paul Milleman’s new book offers readers a hands-on, faith-based approach to personal growth, encouraging them to reflect, pray, and chart a Christ-centered course for their lives.
Consumers can purchase “MY LAMB’S BOOK: The Free Gift of Giving: Get Started” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “MY LAMB’S BOOK: The Free Gift of Giving: Get Started”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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