Brenda Joyce Sallad’s Newly Released “God Help Me: The Collected Poetry of Brenda Joyce Sallad” is a Heartfelt Anthology of Inspiration and Faith
“God Help Me: The Collected Poetry of Brenda Joyce Sallad” from Christian Faith Publishing author Brenda Joyce Sallad is a poignant collection of poetry that offers hope and encouragement to those facing adversity, particularly those dealing with terminal illness and personal struggles.
New York, NY, April 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “God Help Me: The Collected Poetry of Brenda Joyce Sallad”: a moving anthology that captures the essence of faith and resilience through the written word. “God Help Me: The Collected Poetry of Brenda Joyce Sallad” is the creation of published author, Brenda Joyce Sallad, who was a poet, writer, Sunday school teacher, loving mother and grandmother, and a woman of God who was deeply cherished and loved. It is a privilege and honor to present this collection of her writings, especially to those who suffer from terminal illness or adversity beyond their own power.
Sallad shares, “God, Help Me is a collection of inspirational poetry by Brenda Joyce Sallad, dedicated to those who are in need of God’s help. We hope to encourage those seeking his guidance and strength. Topics include anxiety and fear, finding joy, sowing seeds, grace, salvation, and trials and tribulations. There is no adversity so great that God cannot help us cope, not even terminal illness. There is nothing too hard for God.
May this book bless the hands of all those who touch and read it.
God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in times of trouble.
—Psalm 46:1”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brenda Joyce Sallad’s new book serves as a beacon of hope, reminding readers of the power of faith and the divine assistance available during life's toughest moments.
Consumers can purchase “God Help Me: The Collected Poetry of Brenda Joyce Sallad” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God Help Me: The Collected Poetry of Brenda Joyce Sallad”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Sallad shares, “God, Help Me is a collection of inspirational poetry by Brenda Joyce Sallad, dedicated to those who are in need of God’s help. We hope to encourage those seeking his guidance and strength. Topics include anxiety and fear, finding joy, sowing seeds, grace, salvation, and trials and tribulations. There is no adversity so great that God cannot help us cope, not even terminal illness. There is nothing too hard for God.
May this book bless the hands of all those who touch and read it.
God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in times of trouble.
—Psalm 46:1”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brenda Joyce Sallad’s new book serves as a beacon of hope, reminding readers of the power of faith and the divine assistance available during life's toughest moments.
Consumers can purchase “God Help Me: The Collected Poetry of Brenda Joyce Sallad” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God Help Me: The Collected Poetry of Brenda Joyce Sallad”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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