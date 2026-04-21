Brenda Joyce Sallad’s Newly Released “God Help Me: The Collected Poetry of Brenda Joyce Sallad” is a Heartfelt Anthology of Inspiration and Faith

“God Help Me: The Collected Poetry of Brenda Joyce Sallad” from Christian Faith Publishing author Brenda Joyce Sallad is a poignant collection of poetry that offers hope and encouragement to those facing adversity, particularly those dealing with terminal illness and personal struggles.