K. Alexander Kardos’s Newly Released "My Hard Life Lived Well: Volume 4" is a Reflective Memoir That Recounts Family Life, Growth, and Faith During the Mid-1960s

“My Hard Life Lived Well: Volume 4” from Christian Faith Publishing author K. Alexander Kardos is a heartfelt continuation of a multi-volume memoir series that explores family life, personal challenges, and spiritual growth during a pivotal era in American history.