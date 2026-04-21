K. Alexander Kardos’s Newly Released "My Hard Life Lived Well: Volume 4" is a Reflective Memoir That Recounts Family Life, Growth, and Faith During the Mid-1960s
“My Hard Life Lived Well: Volume 4” from Christian Faith Publishing author K. Alexander Kardos is a heartfelt continuation of a multi-volume memoir series that explores family life, personal challenges, and spiritual growth during a pivotal era in American history.
Louisville, KY, April 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “My Hard Life Lived Well: Volume 4”: a thoughtful memoir capturing personal experiences, lessons learned, and the evolving role of faith in everyday life. “My Hard Life Lived Well: Volume 4” is the creation of published author, K. Alexander Kardos.
Kardos shares, “This is the Fourth of Five Volumes in this Memoir Pantology. Within this novel you can follow the family’s progress in life through the middle 1960’s.
From obtaining my official Ohio driver's license to experiencing an incident that resulted in denting the car, I have learned valuable lessons from the consequences that followed and how to manage my husband. To my own personal development as a mother, wife, and an emancipated woman of the 60’s, With the help of my two neighbors Rosemary Barwig, Terry Marino, and the wonderful women that were my employers this past decade I was able to change my longstanding views and kneejerk reactions to logical responses and move my family’s lives forward. I had to unlearn many of my life long thoughts on life and bring them closer to Gods plan for me in my life.
This opened my eyes to the opportunity of a more fulfilling life with God in the center and my foundation of life. I was a Evangelical Christian all my life but with a new learned love of God I read the bible in English for the first tome in my life. You can see me reading my humongous 12-inch-wide by 16-inch-long by 6-inch-tall bible at the kitchen table. God has blessed my family and life as we have succeeded in America.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, K. Alexander Kardos’s new book continues a powerful memoir series that reflects on personal transformation, faith, and the enduring pursuit of a meaningful life.
Consumers can purchase “My Hard Life Lived Well: Volume 4” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Hard Life Lived Well: Volume 4”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Kardos shares, “This is the Fourth of Five Volumes in this Memoir Pantology. Within this novel you can follow the family’s progress in life through the middle 1960’s.
From obtaining my official Ohio driver's license to experiencing an incident that resulted in denting the car, I have learned valuable lessons from the consequences that followed and how to manage my husband. To my own personal development as a mother, wife, and an emancipated woman of the 60’s, With the help of my two neighbors Rosemary Barwig, Terry Marino, and the wonderful women that were my employers this past decade I was able to change my longstanding views and kneejerk reactions to logical responses and move my family’s lives forward. I had to unlearn many of my life long thoughts on life and bring them closer to Gods plan for me in my life.
This opened my eyes to the opportunity of a more fulfilling life with God in the center and my foundation of life. I was a Evangelical Christian all my life but with a new learned love of God I read the bible in English for the first tome in my life. You can see me reading my humongous 12-inch-wide by 16-inch-long by 6-inch-tall bible at the kitchen table. God has blessed my family and life as we have succeeded in America.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, K. Alexander Kardos’s new book continues a powerful memoir series that reflects on personal transformation, faith, and the enduring pursuit of a meaningful life.
Consumers can purchase “My Hard Life Lived Well: Volume 4” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Hard Life Lived Well: Volume 4”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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