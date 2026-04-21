Randy W. Bray’s Newly Released "Trustworthy" is a Faith-Based Guide to Healing and Spiritual Restoration
“Trustworthy: God’s Plan for Absolute Victory over Memories of Child Sexual Abuse” from Christian Faith Publishing author Randy W. Bray is a faith-centered resource that encourages survivors to find healing, strength, and lasting victory through the promises and guidance of Scripture.
Hendersonville, NC, April 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Trustworthy: God’s Plan for Absolute Victory over Memories of Child Sexual Abuse”: a compassionate and biblically grounded exploration of healing for those struggling with the lasting impact of childhood trauma. “Trustworthy: God’s Plan for Absolute Victory over Memories of Child Sexual Abuse” is the creation of published author, Randy W. Bray. Born November 6, 1951, and raised primarily in Phoenix, Arizona, Dr. Bray accepted Christ during his junior year of high school and felt called to ministry during his freshman year of college. He served fifteen years as a youth pastor, worked with the state of Georgia as a juvenile court services worker counseling troubled youth, and later pastored as a senior pastor for thirty years while also teaching at Ambassador Baptist College for four years. Dr. Bray earned degrees from Ambassador Baptist College and a PhD in Christian counseling from Louisiana Theological Seminary, focusing his research on biblical approaches to mental health. He believes strongly in the sufficiency of Scripture to provide guidance and healing for every situation in a Christian’s life.
Bray shares, “Evil among mankind has existed since the time of Adam. None have been greater in the evilness of their deeds than those committed to violating the innocent. None of these are greater in their devilish appetites than those craving the violation of a child’s innocence, and none of these exceed in their depravity more than those gratifying their hellish lusts by sexually molesting the God-given innocence of little boys and girls.
Few individuals suffer more in degree and duration than those living with the scarred memories of having been sexually molested as children. For some, it was a singular molestation that introduced them to a lifetime of specific and disgusting memories. Other child abuse victims were subjected to sexual assaults and carnal situations many times and for many years. Their tragic memories are so many and varied they often seem as one continuous and dominated existence.
Though many victims of child sexual abuse have benefited from secular or integrated counsel, the better and righteous choice for a child of God is to begin his or her pathway to victory, choosing God’s promises and provisions to lead the way. Only one source does this perfectly. That source is the sovereign Source. That source is the infallible Source. That source is the credible Source. That source is the personal Source. That source is God, the sovereign of everything earthly and eternal. He can grant healing and peace to troubled lives. He can forgive, restore, and make beauty for ashes. Because He is wise, He positions maturing Christians to increase in wisdom and become partakers of His divine nature. Because He is love, hope exists that the object of each person’s need is the object of His love’s ambitions.
This book is dedicated to assisting young people and adults in discovering God’s perfect pathways to maturity in Christ while securing absolute victories over each new temptation to rehearse the agonies of their childhood sexual abuse memories.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Randy W. Bray’s new book seeks to encourage readers who are burdened by painful memories to trust in God’s wisdom and grace, offering guidance toward healing, spiritual growth, and renewed confidence in God’s restorative power.
Consumers can purchase “Trustworthy: God’s Plan for Absolute Victory over Memories of Child Sexual Abuse” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Trustworthy: God’s Plan for Absolute Victory over Memories of Child Sexual Abuse”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Bray shares, “Evil among mankind has existed since the time of Adam. None have been greater in the evilness of their deeds than those committed to violating the innocent. None of these are greater in their devilish appetites than those craving the violation of a child’s innocence, and none of these exceed in their depravity more than those gratifying their hellish lusts by sexually molesting the God-given innocence of little boys and girls.
Few individuals suffer more in degree and duration than those living with the scarred memories of having been sexually molested as children. For some, it was a singular molestation that introduced them to a lifetime of specific and disgusting memories. Other child abuse victims were subjected to sexual assaults and carnal situations many times and for many years. Their tragic memories are so many and varied they often seem as one continuous and dominated existence.
Though many victims of child sexual abuse have benefited from secular or integrated counsel, the better and righteous choice for a child of God is to begin his or her pathway to victory, choosing God’s promises and provisions to lead the way. Only one source does this perfectly. That source is the sovereign Source. That source is the infallible Source. That source is the credible Source. That source is the personal Source. That source is God, the sovereign of everything earthly and eternal. He can grant healing and peace to troubled lives. He can forgive, restore, and make beauty for ashes. Because He is wise, He positions maturing Christians to increase in wisdom and become partakers of His divine nature. Because He is love, hope exists that the object of each person’s need is the object of His love’s ambitions.
This book is dedicated to assisting young people and adults in discovering God’s perfect pathways to maturity in Christ while securing absolute victories over each new temptation to rehearse the agonies of their childhood sexual abuse memories.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Randy W. Bray’s new book seeks to encourage readers who are burdened by painful memories to trust in God’s wisdom and grace, offering guidance toward healing, spiritual growth, and renewed confidence in God’s restorative power.
Consumers can purchase “Trustworthy: God’s Plan for Absolute Victory over Memories of Child Sexual Abuse” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Trustworthy: God’s Plan for Absolute Victory over Memories of Child Sexual Abuse”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
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Christian Faith PublishingContact
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www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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