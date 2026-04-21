Ayla Luminous Quill’s Newly Released "Finding Light in the Darkness: A Journey with the Holy Spirit" is a Powerful Story of Faith, Healing, and Redemption
“Finding Light in the Darkness: A Journey with the Holy Spirit” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ayla Luminous Quill is an inspiring memoir that shares a personal journey of overcoming trauma and hardship through faith, forgiveness, and the transformative guidance of the Holy Spirit.
New York, NY, April 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Finding Light in the Darkness: A Journey with the Holy Spirit”: a heartfelt and inspiring story that explores the healing power of faith and the journey toward redemption through the guidance of the Holy Spirit. “Finding Light in the Darkness: A Journey with the Holy Spirit” is the creation of published author, Ayla Luminous Quill, a wife of sixteen years and a mom to two boys, ages twelve and fourteen. She enjoys reading, writing, fishing, and anything outdoors. Ayla wants to thank all who believed and are still believing in her. This is not the first book she has written, but it is the first published. Ayla is working on more and hopes to captivate readers who believe in miracles, family, community, and dreams becoming reality.
Ayla Luminous Quill shares, “In this deeply moving memoir, Ayla Luminous Quill shares a transformative journey of spiritual awakening, healing, and redemption. From a miraculous encounter with the Holy Spirit to overcoming past trauma and despair, this book reveals the power of faith and forgiveness.
Follow Amilee’s path from a profound spiritual experience to confronting childhood abuse and finding strength in faith during the darkest times. Witness the healing power of forgiveness and the support of a loving community that helped Amilee and her family move from hardship to hope.
This inspiring story of resilience and purpose found in faith will touch your heart and encourage you to embrace your own journey of healing and redemption. Join Amilee as she navigates life's trials with the guidance of the Holy Spirit, finding joy, peace, and a renewed sense of belonging.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ayla Luminous Quill’s new book offers a powerful testimony of resilience, faith, and the life-changing impact of spiritual transformation.
Consumers can purchase “Finding Light in the Darkness: A Journey with the Holy Spirit” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Finding Light in the Darkness: A Journey with the Holy Spirit”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Ayla Luminous Quill shares, “In this deeply moving memoir, Ayla Luminous Quill shares a transformative journey of spiritual awakening, healing, and redemption. From a miraculous encounter with the Holy Spirit to overcoming past trauma and despair, this book reveals the power of faith and forgiveness.
Follow Amilee’s path from a profound spiritual experience to confronting childhood abuse and finding strength in faith during the darkest times. Witness the healing power of forgiveness and the support of a loving community that helped Amilee and her family move from hardship to hope.
This inspiring story of resilience and purpose found in faith will touch your heart and encourage you to embrace your own journey of healing and redemption. Join Amilee as she navigates life's trials with the guidance of the Holy Spirit, finding joy, peace, and a renewed sense of belonging.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ayla Luminous Quill’s new book offers a powerful testimony of resilience, faith, and the life-changing impact of spiritual transformation.
Consumers can purchase “Finding Light in the Darkness: A Journey with the Holy Spirit” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Finding Light in the Darkness: A Journey with the Holy Spirit”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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