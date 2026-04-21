Ayla Luminous Quill’s Newly Released "Finding Light in the Darkness: A Journey with the Holy Spirit" is a Powerful Story of Faith, Healing, and Redemption

“Finding Light in the Darkness: A Journey with the Holy Spirit” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ayla Luminous Quill is an inspiring memoir that shares a personal journey of overcoming trauma and hardship through faith, forgiveness, and the transformative guidance of the Holy Spirit.