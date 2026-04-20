BladesDirect.net Expands Product Offering to Include EverFlow Epoxy Solutions
BladesDirect.net has expanded its product lineup by adding EverFlow Epoxy solutions. The addition introduces epoxy materials used for structural bonding, crack repair, anchoring, and surface protection, complementing the company’s existing range of cutting and surface preparation tools. This move reflects a broader effort to support construction professionals with materials that enhance durability and performance across various project applications.
Coconut Creek, FL, April 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- BladesDirect.net, a supplier of professional-grade cutting tools and construction equipment, has announced the addition of EverFlow Epoxy products to its catalog. This expansion reflects ongoing efforts to provide contractors and industry professionals with a broader range of materials used in construction, repair, and surface preparation applications.
The inclusion of EverFlow Epoxy products introduces a category of materials commonly used in structural bonding, crack repair, anchoring, and surface coating. Epoxy-based systems are widely utilized in both residential and commercial projects due to their durability, chemical resistance, and ability to perform in demanding environments.
According to industry standards, epoxy solutions play a key role in extending the lifespan of concrete structures and improving overall structural integrity. These materials are often applied in infrastructure projects, industrial flooring systems, and masonry repairs, where reliable adhesion and strength are required.
With this addition, BladesDirect.net now offers access to products that complement existing equipment used for cutting, grinding, and surface preparation. The availability of epoxy materials alongside cutting tools reflects a more integrated approach to job site needs, where both preparation and repair solutions are essential components of project workflows.
EverFlow Epoxy products are manufactured to meet common industry requirements for performance and consistency. Applications may include concrete crack injection, anchoring systems, protective coatings, and bonding of various construction materials. The products are designed for use by contractors, maintenance professionals, and construction teams working across multiple sectors.
The construction materials market continues to evolve with increased demand for solutions that support efficiency, durability, and long-term performance. The addition of epoxy systems aligns with broader industry trends focused on maintenance, repair, and infrastructure resilience.
BladesDirect.net will continue to evaluate product categories that support professionals in construction, masonry, and related trades, with an emphasis on providing access to tools and materials used across different stages of a project.
The inclusion of EverFlow Epoxy products introduces a category of materials commonly used in structural bonding, crack repair, anchoring, and surface coating. Epoxy-based systems are widely utilized in both residential and commercial projects due to their durability, chemical resistance, and ability to perform in demanding environments.
According to industry standards, epoxy solutions play a key role in extending the lifespan of concrete structures and improving overall structural integrity. These materials are often applied in infrastructure projects, industrial flooring systems, and masonry repairs, where reliable adhesion and strength are required.
With this addition, BladesDirect.net now offers access to products that complement existing equipment used for cutting, grinding, and surface preparation. The availability of epoxy materials alongside cutting tools reflects a more integrated approach to job site needs, where both preparation and repair solutions are essential components of project workflows.
EverFlow Epoxy products are manufactured to meet common industry requirements for performance and consistency. Applications may include concrete crack injection, anchoring systems, protective coatings, and bonding of various construction materials. The products are designed for use by contractors, maintenance professionals, and construction teams working across multiple sectors.
The construction materials market continues to evolve with increased demand for solutions that support efficiency, durability, and long-term performance. The addition of epoxy systems aligns with broader industry trends focused on maintenance, repair, and infrastructure resilience.
BladesDirect.net will continue to evaluate product categories that support professionals in construction, masonry, and related trades, with an emphasis on providing access to tools and materials used across different stages of a project.
Contact
BladesDirect.netContact
Eric Gervais
855-225-2337
www.bladesdirect.net
Eric Gervais
855-225-2337
www.bladesdirect.net
Categories