BladesDirect.net Expands Product Offering to Include EverFlow Epoxy Solutions

BladesDirect.net has expanded its product lineup by adding EverFlow Epoxy solutions. The addition introduces epoxy materials used for structural bonding, crack repair, anchoring, and surface protection, complementing the company’s existing range of cutting and surface preparation tools. This move reflects a broader effort to support construction professionals with materials that enhance durability and performance across various project applications.