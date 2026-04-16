Verto Education Launches Direct Transfer Admissions Partnership with University of Denver
Verto Education has partnered with the University of Denver to offer a new Direct Transfer Admissions Pathway. This collaboration allows students to begin their college journey abroad with Verto and transfer seamlessly to the University of Denver, recognized for its strong academic programs, commitment to experiential learning, and leadership in global engagement. Together, they’re expanding access to bold, global pathways in higher education.
Denver, CO, April 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Verto Education, an innovative organization in global education, is proud to announce its newest partnership with the University of Denver, a nationally recognized private university known for its commitment to experiential learning, research, and preparing students to make meaningful impact in their communities and around the world. This partnership aims to provide students with a transformative abroad experience that leads to a guaranteed direct admission transfer pathway to the University of Denver.
Both Verto Education and the University of Denver share a deep commitment to expanding access to high-quality education and preparing students to thrive in an interconnected world. Through this partnership, students can begin their college journey abroad with Verto, engaging in immersive academic and cultural experiences while earning transferable college credit. After completing their Verto program, students will transfer directly to the University of Denver to continue their undergraduate studies, combining global exploration with a strong academic foundation.
“Partnering with the University of Denver expands opportunities for students seeking a globally immersive start to their college experience,” said Michael Kabbaz, Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Vice President for University Partnerships at Verto Education. “Together, we are creating pathways that allow students to explore the world while staying on track toward earning a degree at a dynamic institution like DU.”
“As a transfer student myself, I understand there are multiple paths to a bachelor's degree. This perspective informs my work as DU’s provost and why I’m excited to encourage students to pursue experiences like starting college abroad through our partnership with Verto,” said Elizabeth G. Loboa, PhD, Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor at DU. “Global experiences are core to what we do at DU, and we’re eager to see how your time abroad fuels your success in DU’s global community.”
Verto's Direct Transfer Pathway provides students with the unique opportunity to study abroad while earning direct transfer to over 40 partner colleges and universities. All courses, credits, and transcripts at Verto abroad locations are delivered by Verto’s accredited Academic Provider, the University of New Haven.
For more information about Verto Education's Direct Transfer pathways, visit vertoeducation.org/direct-transfer/ To explore Verto’s Direct Transfer Pathway to the University of Denver, visit vertoeducation.org/partner-colleges/the-university-of-denver. To learn more about University of Denver, visit www.du.edu.
About Verto Education
Verto Education offers a transformative first-year college experience that combines travel, cultural immersion, and academic excellence. Through partnerships with top colleges and universities, Verto provides students with the opportunity to earn college credit while exploring the world. With small class sizes, hands-on learning, and a focus on global perspectives, Verto empowers students to start college with purpose and direction. Learn more at vertoeducation.org.
About University of Denver
Founded in 1864, the University of Denver is a private university that empowers students who want to make a difference. Recognized as a top research university, DU has more than 200 academic programs serving about 13,000 graduate and undergraduate students. DU students benefit from an experience that channels their passion to serve the public good. Learn more at du.edu or visit the University’s newsroom.
Both Verto Education and the University of Denver share a deep commitment to expanding access to high-quality education and preparing students to thrive in an interconnected world. Through this partnership, students can begin their college journey abroad with Verto, engaging in immersive academic and cultural experiences while earning transferable college credit. After completing their Verto program, students will transfer directly to the University of Denver to continue their undergraduate studies, combining global exploration with a strong academic foundation.
“Partnering with the University of Denver expands opportunities for students seeking a globally immersive start to their college experience,” said Michael Kabbaz, Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Vice President for University Partnerships at Verto Education. “Together, we are creating pathways that allow students to explore the world while staying on track toward earning a degree at a dynamic institution like DU.”
“As a transfer student myself, I understand there are multiple paths to a bachelor's degree. This perspective informs my work as DU’s provost and why I’m excited to encourage students to pursue experiences like starting college abroad through our partnership with Verto,” said Elizabeth G. Loboa, PhD, Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor at DU. “Global experiences are core to what we do at DU, and we’re eager to see how your time abroad fuels your success in DU’s global community.”
Verto's Direct Transfer Pathway provides students with the unique opportunity to study abroad while earning direct transfer to over 40 partner colleges and universities. All courses, credits, and transcripts at Verto abroad locations are delivered by Verto’s accredited Academic Provider, the University of New Haven.
For more information about Verto Education's Direct Transfer pathways, visit vertoeducation.org/direct-transfer/ To explore Verto’s Direct Transfer Pathway to the University of Denver, visit vertoeducation.org/partner-colleges/the-university-of-denver. To learn more about University of Denver, visit www.du.edu.
About Verto Education
Verto Education offers a transformative first-year college experience that combines travel, cultural immersion, and academic excellence. Through partnerships with top colleges and universities, Verto provides students with the opportunity to earn college credit while exploring the world. With small class sizes, hands-on learning, and a focus on global perspectives, Verto empowers students to start college with purpose and direction. Learn more at vertoeducation.org.
About University of Denver
Founded in 1864, the University of Denver is a private university that empowers students who want to make a difference. Recognized as a top research university, DU has more than 200 academic programs serving about 13,000 graduate and undergraduate students. DU students benefit from an experience that channels their passion to serve the public good. Learn more at du.edu or visit the University’s newsroom.
Contact
Verto EducationContact
Jackie Silva
971-257-8918
vertoeducation.org
Jackie Silva
971-257-8918
vertoeducation.org
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