Verto Education Launches Direct Transfer Admissions Partnership with University of Denver

Verto Education has partnered with the University of Denver to offer a new Direct Transfer Admissions Pathway. This collaboration allows students to begin their college journey abroad with Verto and transfer seamlessly to the University of Denver, recognized for its strong academic programs, commitment to experiential learning, and leadership in global engagement. Together, they’re expanding access to bold, global pathways in higher education.