Lightning Motors Corporation Shatters the EV "Black Box" Model with Real-Time Cell Telemetry and Announces Phase 2 Remote Diagnostic Roadmap

Lightning Motors Corporation announces the end of the EV "Black Box" with the launch of near real-time, cell-level telemetry via the Lightning EDGE platform. By providing forensic-level transparency of its 90-series high-voltage battery stack, Lightning is establishing a new industry standard for reliability. This launch serves as the foundation for Phase 2: Remote Diagnostics, a key pillar in Lightning’s global asset-light licensing strategy for OEMs.