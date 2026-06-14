Insurd Limited Celebrates Fourth Anniversary with Rapid Growth Across Premium, People and Lines of Business
Flint, United Kingdom, June 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- insurd Limited is celebrating its fourth anniversary this year with significant growth across all areas of the business, marking its position as one of the fastest-growing independent insurance brokers in the UK.
Since launching in 2022, insurd has achieved exceptional increases in Gross Written Premium (GWP), growing from £807,000 in 2022 to £13.3 million in 2025, with further expansion forecast for 2026.
This growth has been supported by rapid team expansion. The business has scaled from just three employees at launch to 36 today, with dedicated teams now covering customer service, accounting, IT development, compliance, and marketing. Notably, insurd has built its leadership structure through internal promotions, establishing a strong and experienced management team from within.
Alongside its operational growth, insurd has significantly broadened its product offering. What began as a focused insurance proposition has evolved into a comprehensive portfolio spanning both personal and commercial lines. The company now offers cover across taxi, motorhome, caravan, minibus, van, fleet, business public liability, motor trade, landlord, travel, as well as car and home insurance. Specialist teams are in place to support the differing needs of personal and commercial customers.
A key driver of this growth has been insurd’s investment in digital capability. The business provides a fully online quote-and-buy journey for multiple products, including taxi, motorhome, touring caravan, van, and travel insurance, improving accessibility and convenience for customers nationwide.
Insurd has also strengthened its insurer partnerships, working with a panel including some of the largest and most trusted UK insurers. Most recently, the company was selected as one of only three brokers to support the launch of Admiral’s new taxi insurance product, which went live on 23 December 2025—a milestone that highlights insurd’s growing reputation within the industry.
Based in Flint, North Wales, insurd has also made a meaningful impact locally. Operating in an area with a historically high vacancy rate for office space, the company has become a key employer in the community, with a team made up largely of local residents.
Craig Shaw, Director of insurd Limited, said:
“Reaching our fourth anniversary is a huge moment for us. We’ve built the business around strong foundations—great people, strong insurer relationships, and a focus on making insurance simpler for customers. The growth we’ve seen across premium, team size, and product range reflects that. We’re excited about what’s ahead as we continue to scale in 2026 and beyond.”
With strong momentum across premium growth, team expansion, product development, and insurer partnerships, insurd is well-positioned for continued success as it enters its next phase of growth.
About Insurd
insurd is a leading provider of a wide range of insurance products. The company prides itself on offering competitive prices from trusted UK insurers and an excellent customer experience, evidenced by a 4.7/5 Trustpilot rating. For more information, visit insurd's website.
Since launching in 2022, insurd has achieved exceptional increases in Gross Written Premium (GWP), growing from £807,000 in 2022 to £13.3 million in 2025, with further expansion forecast for 2026.
This growth has been supported by rapid team expansion. The business has scaled from just three employees at launch to 36 today, with dedicated teams now covering customer service, accounting, IT development, compliance, and marketing. Notably, insurd has built its leadership structure through internal promotions, establishing a strong and experienced management team from within.
Alongside its operational growth, insurd has significantly broadened its product offering. What began as a focused insurance proposition has evolved into a comprehensive portfolio spanning both personal and commercial lines. The company now offers cover across taxi, motorhome, caravan, minibus, van, fleet, business public liability, motor trade, landlord, travel, as well as car and home insurance. Specialist teams are in place to support the differing needs of personal and commercial customers.
A key driver of this growth has been insurd’s investment in digital capability. The business provides a fully online quote-and-buy journey for multiple products, including taxi, motorhome, touring caravan, van, and travel insurance, improving accessibility and convenience for customers nationwide.
Insurd has also strengthened its insurer partnerships, working with a panel including some of the largest and most trusted UK insurers. Most recently, the company was selected as one of only three brokers to support the launch of Admiral’s new taxi insurance product, which went live on 23 December 2025—a milestone that highlights insurd’s growing reputation within the industry.
Based in Flint, North Wales, insurd has also made a meaningful impact locally. Operating in an area with a historically high vacancy rate for office space, the company has become a key employer in the community, with a team made up largely of local residents.
Craig Shaw, Director of insurd Limited, said:
“Reaching our fourth anniversary is a huge moment for us. We’ve built the business around strong foundations—great people, strong insurer relationships, and a focus on making insurance simpler for customers. The growth we’ve seen across premium, team size, and product range reflects that. We’re excited about what’s ahead as we continue to scale in 2026 and beyond.”
With strong momentum across premium growth, team expansion, product development, and insurer partnerships, insurd is well-positioned for continued success as it enters its next phase of growth.
About Insurd
insurd is a leading provider of a wide range of insurance products. The company prides itself on offering competitive prices from trusted UK insurers and an excellent customer experience, evidenced by a 4.7/5 Trustpilot rating. For more information, visit insurd's website.
Contact
insurd LimitedContact
Jamie Fletcher
07454000000
https://insurd.co.uk/
Jamie Fletcher
07454000000
https://insurd.co.uk/
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