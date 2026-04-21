Age Well Care - Home Care Organisation brings Medicare-Funded Respite Care to Dementia Families in Santa Barbara County Through Nolia Health Guide Partnership
Age Well Care, a premium non-medical senior home care agency serving Santa Barbara County, has been selected by Nolia Health as a respite care partner under Medicare's Guide Model. Eligible families caring for a loved one with dementia can now access up to $2,500 in annual in-home respite care — more than 65 hours of professional caregiver support — fully covered by Original Medicare, at no out-of-pocket cost.
Santa Barbara, CA, April 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Age Well Care, a premium non-medical senior home care agency serving Montecito, Santa Barbara, Goleta, Santa Ynez, and Solvang, has been selected by Nolia Health as a respite care partner organization under the federal GUIDE Model — the Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience initiative launched by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) in July 2024.
Under this partnership, Age Well Care will deliver in-home respite care services to eligible Medicare beneficiaries enrolled in Nolia Health's Guide program across Santa Barbara County — providing family caregivers with funded, professional relief at no out-of-pocket cost.
About the Guide Model
The Guide Model is an eight-year federal program running through 2032, designed to support people living with dementia in remaining safely at home for longer — while providing meaningful, practical support for the family members and unpaid caregivers who care for them.
Nolia Health participates in the Guide Model as an approved CMS partner, coordinating a comprehensive suite of dementia care services for eligible Medicare beneficiaries. Age Well Care has been selected to fulfill the respite care component of that program for families in the Santa Barbara region.
The respite Benefit - What it means for Families
Respite care is time away from caregiving — professionally supported, fully funded, and for many families, life-changing.
Through the Guide program, eligible enrolled families in Santa Barbara County can now access:
— Up to $2,500 per year in respite care, delivered by Age Well Care as in-home care provider. Consistent, vetted caregivers from Age Well Care's established team, familiar and trained to work with dementia suffering clients and the specific needs of aging adults.Up to $2500 in care hours covered by Original Medicare for eligible enrolled beneficiaries — no out-of-pocket cost to the family.
"Caregiver burnout is one of the most predictable — and preventable — parts of the dementia journey," said Age Well Care. "Respite isn't a luxury. It is care. This partnership with Nolia Health means we can now deliver that care to Santa Barbara County families who need it most — $2500 funded by Medicare, at no cost to them."
About Nolia Health
Nolia Health is an approved GUIDE Model participant working to expand access to comprehensive, coordinated dementia care for Medicare beneficiaries. Through its GUIDE program, Nolia Health provides care navigation, personalized dementia care planning, caregiver education and support, and connections to community-based resources — partnering with trusted local providers like Age Well Care to deliver care where and when families need it most.
Who is eligible
To receive GUIDE respite care services through this partnership, a Medicare beneficiary must be enrolled in Nolia Health's Guide program. General eligibility for the GUIDE program requires:
— A confirmed dementia diagnosis from a qualified clinician — Enrollment in Original Medicare Parts A and B (not Medicare Advantage) — Medicare as their primary payer (dual-eligible Medi-Cal beneficiaries are fully eligible) — Not having elected the Medicare hospice benefit — Living in the community — not a permanent nursing home resident.
Families in Santa Barbara County who believe their loved one may qualify are encouraged to contact Age Well Care directly or visit agewell.care/guide-dementia-care to begin the eligibility process.
About Age Well Care
Age Well Care is a premium non-medical senior home care agency serving Montecito, Santa Barbara, Goleta, Santa Ynez, and Solvang, California. The agency provides personal care, companion care, dementia and Alzheimer's support, respite care, live-in and overnight care, post-surgery recovery support, and care coordination — with a commitment to consistency, dignity, and compassionate care that allows older adults to remain safely at home, on their own terms.
Age Well Care is now accepting GUIDE respite care referrals from Nolia Health for eligible Medicare beneficiaries across Santa Barbara County.
To learn more or begin the eligibility process:
Web: agewell.care/guide
Phone: 805-900-0829
Serving: Montecito · Carpinteria - Santa Barbara · Goleta · Santa Ynez · Solvang · Ventura County
Under this partnership, Age Well Care will deliver in-home respite care services to eligible Medicare beneficiaries enrolled in Nolia Health's Guide program across Santa Barbara County — providing family caregivers with funded, professional relief at no out-of-pocket cost.
About the Guide Model
The Guide Model is an eight-year federal program running through 2032, designed to support people living with dementia in remaining safely at home for longer — while providing meaningful, practical support for the family members and unpaid caregivers who care for them.
Nolia Health participates in the Guide Model as an approved CMS partner, coordinating a comprehensive suite of dementia care services for eligible Medicare beneficiaries. Age Well Care has been selected to fulfill the respite care component of that program for families in the Santa Barbara region.
The respite Benefit - What it means for Families
Respite care is time away from caregiving — professionally supported, fully funded, and for many families, life-changing.
Through the Guide program, eligible enrolled families in Santa Barbara County can now access:
— Up to $2,500 per year in respite care, delivered by Age Well Care as in-home care provider. Consistent, vetted caregivers from Age Well Care's established team, familiar and trained to work with dementia suffering clients and the specific needs of aging adults.Up to $2500 in care hours covered by Original Medicare for eligible enrolled beneficiaries — no out-of-pocket cost to the family.
"Caregiver burnout is one of the most predictable — and preventable — parts of the dementia journey," said Age Well Care. "Respite isn't a luxury. It is care. This partnership with Nolia Health means we can now deliver that care to Santa Barbara County families who need it most — $2500 funded by Medicare, at no cost to them."
About Nolia Health
Nolia Health is an approved GUIDE Model participant working to expand access to comprehensive, coordinated dementia care for Medicare beneficiaries. Through its GUIDE program, Nolia Health provides care navigation, personalized dementia care planning, caregiver education and support, and connections to community-based resources — partnering with trusted local providers like Age Well Care to deliver care where and when families need it most.
Who is eligible
To receive GUIDE respite care services through this partnership, a Medicare beneficiary must be enrolled in Nolia Health's Guide program. General eligibility for the GUIDE program requires:
— A confirmed dementia diagnosis from a qualified clinician — Enrollment in Original Medicare Parts A and B (not Medicare Advantage) — Medicare as their primary payer (dual-eligible Medi-Cal beneficiaries are fully eligible) — Not having elected the Medicare hospice benefit — Living in the community — not a permanent nursing home resident.
Families in Santa Barbara County who believe their loved one may qualify are encouraged to contact Age Well Care directly or visit agewell.care/guide-dementia-care to begin the eligibility process.
About Age Well Care
Age Well Care is a premium non-medical senior home care agency serving Montecito, Santa Barbara, Goleta, Santa Ynez, and Solvang, California. The agency provides personal care, companion care, dementia and Alzheimer's support, respite care, live-in and overnight care, post-surgery recovery support, and care coordination — with a commitment to consistency, dignity, and compassionate care that allows older adults to remain safely at home, on their own terms.
Age Well Care is now accepting GUIDE respite care referrals from Nolia Health for eligible Medicare beneficiaries across Santa Barbara County.
To learn more or begin the eligibility process:
Web: agewell.care/guide
Phone: 805-900-0829
Serving: Montecito · Carpinteria - Santa Barbara · Goleta · Santa Ynez · Solvang · Ventura County
Contact
Age Well CareContact
805-900-0829
https://agewell.care
805-900-0829
https://agewell.care
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