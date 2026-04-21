Age Well Care - Home Care Organisation brings Medicare-Funded Respite Care to Dementia Families in Santa Barbara County Through Nolia Health Guide Partnership

Age Well Care, a premium non-medical senior home care agency serving Santa Barbara County, has been selected by Nolia Health as a respite care partner under Medicare's Guide Model. Eligible families caring for a loved one with dementia can now access up to $2,500 in annual in-home respite care — more than 65 hours of professional caregiver support — fully covered by Original Medicare, at no out-of-pocket cost.