Author M. Gardner’s New Book, "Epic of L: Book 1," is a Gripping Tale That Follows a Young High Schooler Whose Life is Changed Forever When He Awakens to His True Destiny

Recent release “Epic of L: Book 1” from Page Publishing author M. Gardner is a compelling fantasy novel that follows Lafayette, a young high schooler and social pariah who has always felt different from those around him. But after one fateful afternoon, Lafayette awakens to his destiny and becomes entrenched in a world of danger in order to find out who he truly is.