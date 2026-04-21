Author M. Gardner’s New Book, "Epic of L: Book 1," is a Gripping Tale That Follows a Young High Schooler Whose Life is Changed Forever When He Awakens to His True Destiny
Recent release “Epic of L: Book 1” from Page Publishing author M. Gardner is a compelling fantasy novel that follows Lafayette, a young high schooler and social pariah who has always felt different from those around him. But after one fateful afternoon, Lafayette awakens to his destiny and becomes entrenched in a world of danger in order to find out who he truly is.
Spanish Fork, UT, April 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- M. Gardner, who enjoys cooking up new creations on his YouTube channel, “Maken It With Mikey”, has completed his new book, “Epic of L: Book 1”: a riveting saga that follows a young teen who must face the forces of darkness in order to uncover his true path and recover his lost soul.
“What if your greatest wish became your greatest danger?” asks Gardner. “Lafayette ‘L’ Chapman always knew he was different. Born with white hair, unsettling blue eyes, and a mind sharper than most, L was bullied and misunderstood. More than anything, he longed for escape.
“One stormy afternoon, a mysterious man appeared in his home—and L’s life changed forever.
“Angels are real. So are vampires. And Nightmares? Shadowy creatures who eat flesh and forge blades from blood.
“As L enters a new world of secrets and danger, he must uncover the truth about who he is…and what became of the soul he never knew he lost.”
Published by Page Publishing, M. Gardner’s engaging tale is inspired by the author’s desire to use his stories to break mental health stigmas and remind readers that healing and imagination often go hand in hand. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Epic of L: Book 1” is sure to leave readers spellbound, keeping the pages turning right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Epic of L: Book 1” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“What if your greatest wish became your greatest danger?” asks Gardner. “Lafayette ‘L’ Chapman always knew he was different. Born with white hair, unsettling blue eyes, and a mind sharper than most, L was bullied and misunderstood. More than anything, he longed for escape.
“One stormy afternoon, a mysterious man appeared in his home—and L’s life changed forever.
“Angels are real. So are vampires. And Nightmares? Shadowy creatures who eat flesh and forge blades from blood.
“As L enters a new world of secrets and danger, he must uncover the truth about who he is…and what became of the soul he never knew he lost.”
Published by Page Publishing, M. Gardner’s engaging tale is inspired by the author’s desire to use his stories to break mental health stigmas and remind readers that healing and imagination often go hand in hand. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Epic of L: Book 1” is sure to leave readers spellbound, keeping the pages turning right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Epic of L: Book 1” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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