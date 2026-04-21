Recent Release, "When Dreams Are Reality," from Page Publishing Author Shawn J. Scott, Explores the Powerful Intersection of Ambition & Destiny Through One Man's Journey
Hodgenville, KY, April 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Shawn J. Scott has completed a new book, "When Dreams Are Reality" — a thought-provoking work that delves into the enigmatic realm of dreams and their profound connection to our lived experiences. Through this captivating narrative, readers are invited to embark on a journey of self-discovery, where the boundaries between the imagined and the tangible become blurred.
The author's background as a published screenwriter lends a unique perspective to the storytelling, as Shawn J. Scott skillfully weaves together elements of drama and suspense to create an emotionally resonant tale. Readers will be enthralled by the author's ability to delve into the profound and the bizarre, leading them on a wild ride of dramatic suspense.
"When Dreams Are Reality" by Shawn J. Scott invites readers to consider the transformative power of dreams and their ability to shape our perceptions of the world around us. With hope as a guiding thread, the book challenges us to believe that our dreams are within reach, and that the voice deep within us can lead us to a reality more extraordinary than we ever imagined.
Said author Shawn J. Scott, "I was born to shine as bright as the stars, and now I present you with a new category in novels and screenplays – one that will intrigue you with tales of the unknown, the bizarre, and the undiscovered."
Published by Page Publishing, Shawn J. Scott's captivating work offers readers a profound exploration of the nature of dreams and reality. This thought-provoking book will leave a lasting impact on all who dare to venture into its pages.
Readers who wish to experience this imaginative work can purchase "When Dreams Are Reality" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
The author's background as a published screenwriter lends a unique perspective to the storytelling, as Shawn J. Scott skillfully weaves together elements of drama and suspense to create an emotionally resonant tale. Readers will be enthralled by the author's ability to delve into the profound and the bizarre, leading them on a wild ride of dramatic suspense.
"When Dreams Are Reality" by Shawn J. Scott invites readers to consider the transformative power of dreams and their ability to shape our perceptions of the world around us. With hope as a guiding thread, the book challenges us to believe that our dreams are within reach, and that the voice deep within us can lead us to a reality more extraordinary than we ever imagined.
Said author Shawn J. Scott, "I was born to shine as bright as the stars, and now I present you with a new category in novels and screenplays – one that will intrigue you with tales of the unknown, the bizarre, and the undiscovered."
Published by Page Publishing, Shawn J. Scott's captivating work offers readers a profound exploration of the nature of dreams and reality. This thought-provoking book will leave a lasting impact on all who dare to venture into its pages.
Readers who wish to experience this imaginative work can purchase "When Dreams Are Reality" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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