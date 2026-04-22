Author Robert Bach’s New Book, "The Arbitrator: Quantum Force," is the Second Novel in "The Arbitrator" Series, Exploring Themes of Philosophy, Religion, and Politics

Recent release “The Arbitrator: Quantum Force” from Page Publishing author Robert Bach is the gripping second installment of the author’s “The Arbitrator” series that aims to take readers on a riveting adventure while serving as an allegory for philosophy, religion and politics. Through these allegories, Bach aims to provide new ideas about God, life, and reality.