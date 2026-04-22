Author Robert Bach’s New Book, "The Arbitrator: Quantum Force," is the Second Novel in "The Arbitrator" Series, Exploring Themes of Philosophy, Religion, and Politics
Recent release “The Arbitrator: Quantum Force” from Page Publishing author Robert Bach is the gripping second installment of the author’s “The Arbitrator” series that aims to take readers on a riveting adventure while serving as an allegory for philosophy, religion and politics. Through these allegories, Bach aims to provide new ideas about God, life, and reality.
New York, NY, April 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Robert Bach, a self-studied anthropologist who served fourteen years in the military, has completed his new book, “The Arbitrator: Quantum Force”: a fascinating sequel to the author’s novel "The Arbitrator" and continues the arbitrator Bob Mountain’s journey to understand both God and the universe.
Bach begins his tale, “The morning came as it always did. The first thing Peppergrim noticed was the sound of the birds. It seemed to come from all around him. He and his men were slowly riding through the forest. They would soon be upon the portal. He knew that five hundred thousand demon warriors would come through the portal. The only way to keep away such numbers was to stop them at the portal. He knew he and his men would soon be in the battle of their lives. He felt a strong sense of anticipation as every footfall of his horse brought him closer and closer to the moment he would have to fight again. Having been a soldier all his life, he only knew war and battle. He was amazed how man could always find a reason to wage war. There was always a reason to kill. Now, Peppergrim was not given a choice. ‘Many will die today,’ he thought as the realization bit deeply into his heart. He knew that every one of his men would fight to the death defending Celestial City. Now, the reality of every man having to was a very real possibility.”
Published by Page Publishing, Robert Bach’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on this thought-provoking story, leading them on a thrilling journey to discover the truths of the universe and discover new ideas about God and life itself.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase “The Arbitrator: Quantum Force” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Bach begins his tale, “The morning came as it always did. The first thing Peppergrim noticed was the sound of the birds. It seemed to come from all around him. He and his men were slowly riding through the forest. They would soon be upon the portal. He knew that five hundred thousand demon warriors would come through the portal. The only way to keep away such numbers was to stop them at the portal. He knew he and his men would soon be in the battle of their lives. He felt a strong sense of anticipation as every footfall of his horse brought him closer and closer to the moment he would have to fight again. Having been a soldier all his life, he only knew war and battle. He was amazed how man could always find a reason to wage war. There was always a reason to kill. Now, Peppergrim was not given a choice. ‘Many will die today,’ he thought as the realization bit deeply into his heart. He knew that every one of his men would fight to the death defending Celestial City. Now, the reality of every man having to was a very real possibility.”
Published by Page Publishing, Robert Bach’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on this thought-provoking story, leading them on a thrilling journey to discover the truths of the universe and discover new ideas about God and life itself.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase “The Arbitrator: Quantum Force” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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