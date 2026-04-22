Author Marc Nemeth’s New Book, "Marcisms," is a Collection of the Author’s Favorite Personal Sayings That Offer Readers Wisdom on Business and Valuable Life Lessons
Recent release “Marcisms” from Page Publishing author Marc Nemeth is thought-provoking series of the author’s own sayings that share with readers a host of business wisdom, personal observations, and valuable lessons on life. Held as “universal truths” by the author, Nemeth shares his sayings with the hope of guiding readers through life’s trials to find both happiness and success.
Berlin, CT, April 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Marc Nemeth, a loving husband and father, as well as the owner and president of Jonal Laboratories Incorporated, a manufacturer of specialty elastomeric products for the aerospace industry, has completed his new book, “Marcisms”: a series of personal sayings that the author lives by, exploring business concepts and personal beliefs to serve as a guiding light of wisdom for readers.
“I was returning from a business trip, and as I entered the reception area and approached my office, I saw a flip chart with several of my favorite sayings on it,” writes Nemeth. “Next to the chart was my daughter and a young engineer. I looked at the chart, I looked at them and did this a number of times. They started to get somewhat uncomfortable. I then said, ‘Oh, there are many more of those sayings.’ So that was the start of the process that resulted in this book.
“Initially, I saw the writing down of these ‘Marcisms’ as a legacy to my kids. They would contain all, or very close to all, the knowledge that I have acquired mostly by making numerous mistakes over the years, borrowing and shamelessly stealing ideas and saying from others, and of course, things that I came up with myself. I have tried to give credit to others, but I am sure I have fallen way short on this matter.
“Many of the Marcisms are universal truths that are common knowledge, and I have applied them to my experiences. Others are things I have learned through trial and error. I am sure longtime business owners will read this book, and for most of the items, they will say, ‘Oh, I knew that.’ However, newbies may find it more helpful and will get a different perspective than what is taught in business school or at least what was taught in business schools. For example, when I was taking a course for my MBA years and years ago, a finance professor said, ‘Don’t hold cash. Invest it, and you will be rewarded.’ This proved to be a bad advice for me.
“When I ‘invested’ my nest egg, it almost put me in bankruptcy. As I looked over the cliff and into the chasm of bankruptcy, I endeavored that if I ever got into a position of having cash again, I would hold onto it—hence, the concept of the ‘rich uncle.’”
Published by Page Publishing, Marc Nemeth’s engaging series is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, offering valuable lessons on a variety of topics ranging from running a business to important guiding principles of the author’s life that will leave a lasting impression.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Marcisms” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“I was returning from a business trip, and as I entered the reception area and approached my office, I saw a flip chart with several of my favorite sayings on it,” writes Nemeth. “Next to the chart was my daughter and a young engineer. I looked at the chart, I looked at them and did this a number of times. They started to get somewhat uncomfortable. I then said, ‘Oh, there are many more of those sayings.’ So that was the start of the process that resulted in this book.
“Initially, I saw the writing down of these ‘Marcisms’ as a legacy to my kids. They would contain all, or very close to all, the knowledge that I have acquired mostly by making numerous mistakes over the years, borrowing and shamelessly stealing ideas and saying from others, and of course, things that I came up with myself. I have tried to give credit to others, but I am sure I have fallen way short on this matter.
“Many of the Marcisms are universal truths that are common knowledge, and I have applied them to my experiences. Others are things I have learned through trial and error. I am sure longtime business owners will read this book, and for most of the items, they will say, ‘Oh, I knew that.’ However, newbies may find it more helpful and will get a different perspective than what is taught in business school or at least what was taught in business schools. For example, when I was taking a course for my MBA years and years ago, a finance professor said, ‘Don’t hold cash. Invest it, and you will be rewarded.’ This proved to be a bad advice for me.
“When I ‘invested’ my nest egg, it almost put me in bankruptcy. As I looked over the cliff and into the chasm of bankruptcy, I endeavored that if I ever got into a position of having cash again, I would hold onto it—hence, the concept of the ‘rich uncle.’”
Published by Page Publishing, Marc Nemeth’s engaging series is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, offering valuable lessons on a variety of topics ranging from running a business to important guiding principles of the author’s life that will leave a lasting impression.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Marcisms” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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