Author Marc Nemeth’s New Book, "Marcisms," is a Collection of the Author’s Favorite Personal Sayings That Offer Readers Wisdom on Business and Valuable Life Lessons

Recent release “Marcisms” from Page Publishing author Marc Nemeth is thought-provoking series of the author’s own sayings that share with readers a host of business wisdom, personal observations, and valuable lessons on life. Held as “universal truths” by the author, Nemeth shares his sayings with the hope of guiding readers through life’s trials to find both happiness and success.