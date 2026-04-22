Author Angela Hoffman’s New Book, "I Won’t Eat Broccoli! I Won’t, I Won’t!" is a Charming Story of a Mother Who Finds a Way to Make Her Son Eat His Broccoli
Recent release “I Won’t Eat Broccoli! I Won’t, I Won’t!” from Newman Springs Publishing author Angela Hoffman is a heartfelt story that centers around a mother whose son refuses to eat his broccoli. After arguing to no avail, she thinks up a new way to make broccoli more appetizing for him with the help of a secret ingredient.
Lyons, OH, April 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Angela Hoffman has completed her new book, “I Won’t Eat Broccoli! I Won’t, I Won’t!”: a captivating tale of a young boy who protests eating his broccoli, and how his mother finds a solution that will get him to finish his meal.
“What kind of kid likes broccoli?” writes Hoffman. “Kids can come up with a million reasons they won’t eat something. When Mom serves broccoli to eat, her son comes up with reasons he won’t eat it. See how this mom and her son solve this problem.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Angela Hoffman’s engaging tale will captivate readers of all ages as they follow along on this exciting culinary journey where one special ingredient can make all the difference. With colorful artwork to help bring Hoffman’s story to life, “I Won’t Eat Broccoli! I Won’t, I Won’t!” promises to become a beloved addition to any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “I Won’t Eat Broccoli! I Won’t, I Won’t!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“What kind of kid likes broccoli?” writes Hoffman. “Kids can come up with a million reasons they won’t eat something. When Mom serves broccoli to eat, her son comes up with reasons he won’t eat it. See how this mom and her son solve this problem.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Angela Hoffman’s engaging tale will captivate readers of all ages as they follow along on this exciting culinary journey where one special ingredient can make all the difference. With colorful artwork to help bring Hoffman’s story to life, “I Won’t Eat Broccoli! I Won’t, I Won’t!” promises to become a beloved addition to any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “I Won’t Eat Broccoli! I Won’t, I Won’t!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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