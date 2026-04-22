Author Angela Hoffman’s New Book, "I Won’t Eat Broccoli! I Won’t, I Won’t!" is a Charming Story of a Mother Who Finds a Way to Make Her Son Eat His Broccoli

Recent release “I Won’t Eat Broccoli! I Won’t, I Won’t!” from Newman Springs Publishing author Angela Hoffman is a heartfelt story that centers around a mother whose son refuses to eat his broccoli. After arguing to no avail, she thinks up a new way to make broccoli more appetizing for him with the help of a secret ingredient.