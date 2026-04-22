"Prosecuting God and the Falsehoods of Religion" Invites Readers Into a Daring Courtroom Where Scripture, History, and Experience Converge to Interrogate the Sacred
New York, NY, April 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Paul Landrum Drummond has completed a new book, "Prosecuting God and the Falsehoods of Religion: You Are the Jury” — a summons to wrestle with the paradoxes of scripture, faith, justice, and divine silence, if he existed, in the face of suffering. Through poetic argument, symbolic ritual, and communal imagination, Prosecuting God opens a path toward reckoning and renewal.
Author Paul Landrum Drummond is a prosecutor and a Bible scholar, a philosopher, and an astronomer, whose work bridges the realms of justice, mystery, and meaning. With a mind attuned to both the precision of law and the expansiveness of the cosmos, he interrogates the divine, the historical, and the ethical with fearless clarity.
"Prosecuting God and the Falsehoods of Religion: You Are The Jury" by Paul Landrum Drummond blends prophetic rage with contemplative depth, daring to ask, What kind of God survives the crossfire of indifference? Whether you're a theologian, activist, seeker, or skeptic, this book offers a framework for confronting the divine not as an abstract idea but as a contested presence in our most urgent struggles.
"As a prosecutor and scholar, I've learned that true justice requires grappling with inherited beliefs, no matter how sacred they may seem," said author Paul Landrum Drummond.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Paul Landrum Drummond's captivating work invites readers to transform inherited faith into embodied liberation. This thought-provoking book is a must-read for those who refuse to separate belief from accountability.
Readers who wish to experience this profound work can purchase "Prosecuting God and the Falsehoods of Religion: You Are The Jury" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
Author Paul Landrum Drummond is a prosecutor and a Bible scholar, a philosopher, and an astronomer, whose work bridges the realms of justice, mystery, and meaning. With a mind attuned to both the precision of law and the expansiveness of the cosmos, he interrogates the divine, the historical, and the ethical with fearless clarity.
"Prosecuting God and the Falsehoods of Religion: You Are The Jury" by Paul Landrum Drummond blends prophetic rage with contemplative depth, daring to ask, What kind of God survives the crossfire of indifference? Whether you're a theologian, activist, seeker, or skeptic, this book offers a framework for confronting the divine not as an abstract idea but as a contested presence in our most urgent struggles.
"As a prosecutor and scholar, I've learned that true justice requires grappling with inherited beliefs, no matter how sacred they may seem," said author Paul Landrum Drummond.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Paul Landrum Drummond's captivating work invites readers to transform inherited faith into embodied liberation. This thought-provoking book is a must-read for those who refuse to separate belief from accountability.
Readers who wish to experience this profound work can purchase "Prosecuting God and the Falsehoods of Religion: You Are The Jury" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
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Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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