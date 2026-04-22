Author Bill Banks’s New Book, “MIRACLES OF THE NEW TESTAMENT,” is a Fascinating Exploration of Christ’s Miracles from the Gospels as Well as the Book of Acts

Recent release “MIRACLES OF THE NEW TESTAMENT” from Covenant Books author Bill Banks is a compelling and thought-provoking read that explores the miracles performed within the Gospels and the Book of Acts, revealing how these miraculous acts performed by Christ serve as a blueprint for modern ministry.