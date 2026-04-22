Author Bill Banks’s New Book, “MIRACLES OF THE NEW TESTAMENT,” is a Fascinating Exploration of Christ’s Miracles from the Gospels as Well as the Book of Acts
Recent release “MIRACLES OF THE NEW TESTAMENT” from Covenant Books author Bill Banks is a compelling and thought-provoking read that explores the miracles performed within the Gospels and the Book of Acts, revealing how these miraculous acts performed by Christ serve as a blueprint for modern ministry.
Hamilton, OH, April 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Bill Banks, a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather as well as a veteran of the US Air Force, has completed his new book, “MIRACLES OF THE NEW TESTAMENT”: an eye-opening, faith-based discussion that explores Christ’s miracles and how these actions paved the way for modern ministry and show what is possible when one truly has faith.
“What are miracles? A miracle is an intervention, an interruption, or an overriding of natural laws by God,” writes Banks. “Jesus worked miracles. He healed the sick. He expelled demons. He raised the dead. These are some of the works of Jesus.
“What is the blueprint of the miraculous? Jesus is the embodiment of the spiritual blueprint of Heaven. A blueprint is a designed plan or framework for something that allows the plan to be reproduced over and over. It is a pattern. A defining principle that everything that waws built on earth was built according to the pattern that had already been established in Heaven.
“Jesus not only followed the blueprint, but He is the blueprint. He looked to the Father and demonstrated His love by performing miracles.
“The door to the miraculous was opened two thousand years ago. God is waiting on us to simply believe and walk in the reality He has already made available to us. We will be radically changed when we walk out our supernatural inheritance by faith.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Bill Banks’s new book will challenge readers to study the New Testament’s miracles, revealing the incredible works possible by those who truly believe in Christ and accept him into their hearts.
Readers can purchase “MIRACLES OF THE NEW TESTAMENT” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“What are miracles? A miracle is an intervention, an interruption, or an overriding of natural laws by God,” writes Banks. “Jesus worked miracles. He healed the sick. He expelled demons. He raised the dead. These are some of the works of Jesus.
“What is the blueprint of the miraculous? Jesus is the embodiment of the spiritual blueprint of Heaven. A blueprint is a designed plan or framework for something that allows the plan to be reproduced over and over. It is a pattern. A defining principle that everything that waws built on earth was built according to the pattern that had already been established in Heaven.
“Jesus not only followed the blueprint, but He is the blueprint. He looked to the Father and demonstrated His love by performing miracles.
“The door to the miraculous was opened two thousand years ago. God is waiting on us to simply believe and walk in the reality He has already made available to us. We will be radically changed when we walk out our supernatural inheritance by faith.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Bill Banks’s new book will challenge readers to study the New Testament’s miracles, revealing the incredible works possible by those who truly believe in Christ and accept him into their hearts.
Readers can purchase “MIRACLES OF THE NEW TESTAMENT” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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