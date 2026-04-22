Author Alexsandra Sisler’s New Book, “All the Things YOU Can Be,” is a Charming Tale That Follows a Young Boy as He Ponders What He Wants to be When He Grows Up.
Recent release “All the Things YOU Can Be” from Covenant Books author AlexSandra Sisler is a captivating story that centers around Clyde, a young boy who enjoys all sorts of different activities and hobbies. But when posed with the question of what he wants to be when he grows up, Clyde receives wise advice from his mother.
Elm Grove, WI, April 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- AlexSandra Sisler, who resides in Elm Grove, Wisconsin, with her family, has completed her new book, “All the Things YOU Can Be”: a riveting story that follows a young boy who wonders all the different he could be when he grows up.
“‘All the Things You Can Be’ is based on the premise that life provides you with many paths to choose from, follow, and create,” writes Sisler. “At times, you can become lost and overwhelmed with these decisions and options. At that time, you should take a deep breath and turn to your faith and loved ones for guidance. You’re exactly where you are meant to be today!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, AlexSandra Sisler’s new book was initially written while the author was on maternity leave as a tool to find purpose as a new mother. Inspired by the author’s belief that storytelling can be a gentle way of teaching children life lessons, “All the Things YOU Can Be” is sure to inspire and delight readers of all ages, making this a perfect addition for any family library.
Readers can purchase “All the Things YOU Can Be” online at the Apple iTunes store, Google Play store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“‘All the Things You Can Be’ is based on the premise that life provides you with many paths to choose from, follow, and create,” writes Sisler. “At times, you can become lost and overwhelmed with these decisions and options. At that time, you should take a deep breath and turn to your faith and loved ones for guidance. You’re exactly where you are meant to be today!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, AlexSandra Sisler’s new book was initially written while the author was on maternity leave as a tool to find purpose as a new mother. Inspired by the author’s belief that storytelling can be a gentle way of teaching children life lessons, “All the Things YOU Can Be” is sure to inspire and delight readers of all ages, making this a perfect addition for any family library.
Readers can purchase “All the Things YOU Can Be” online at the Apple iTunes store, Google Play store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
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Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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