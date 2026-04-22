Author Alexsandra Sisler’s New Book, “All the Things YOU Can Be,” is a Charming Tale That Follows a Young Boy as He Ponders What He Wants to be When He Grows Up.

Recent release “All the Things YOU Can Be” from Covenant Books author AlexSandra Sisler is a captivating story that centers around Clyde, a young boy who enjoys all sorts of different activities and hobbies. But when posed with the question of what he wants to be when he grows up, Clyde receives wise advice from his mother.