Recent Release, "The Invisible Thread," from Covenant Books Author Sue Lamoree, is a Captivating Tale of Self-Discovery, Resilience, and the Power of Friendship
Camano Island, WA, April 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Sue Lamoree has completed a new book, "The Invisible Thread" — a heartwarming story about Marvin Wright, a young boy facing the challenges of middle school after recovering from a crippling accident. Thrust into a lonely world, Marvin's life takes an unexpected turn when he meets Anna, a mysterious girl who introduces him to a realm of magic and wonder, inspiring him to have faith in himself and those around him.
The author's own experiences with a neuroautoimmune disorder have profoundly shaped her writing, lending a deeply personal and reflective voice to the narrative. "The Invisible Thread" by Sue Lamoree explores themes of resilience, the power of community, and the transformative nature of friendship, inviting readers to embark on an emotionally resonant journey alongside Marvin and Anna.
"Writing 'The Invisible Thread' was a deeply personal and cathartic experience for me," said author Sue Lamoree. "Through Marvin's story, I hope to inspire readers to embrace their challenges and find the courage to let the light back into their lives."
Published by Covenant Books, Sue Lamoree's captivating work offers readers a heartfelt and uplifting exploration of the human experience. This profound narrative is sure to leave a lasting impact on all who discover it.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "The Invisible Thread" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
The author's own experiences with a neuroautoimmune disorder have profoundly shaped her writing, lending a deeply personal and reflective voice to the narrative. "The Invisible Thread" by Sue Lamoree explores themes of resilience, the power of community, and the transformative nature of friendship, inviting readers to embark on an emotionally resonant journey alongside Marvin and Anna.
"Writing 'The Invisible Thread' was a deeply personal and cathartic experience for me," said author Sue Lamoree. "Through Marvin's story, I hope to inspire readers to embrace their challenges and find the courage to let the light back into their lives."
Published by Covenant Books, Sue Lamoree's captivating work offers readers a heartfelt and uplifting exploration of the human experience. This profound narrative is sure to leave a lasting impact on all who discover it.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "The Invisible Thread" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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