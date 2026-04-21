Author Charlotte Smith’s New Book, "Word Roots and Affixes," is a Collection of Word Roots, Prefixes, and Suffixes to Help Readers Gain Understanding of Thousands of Word
Recent release “Word Roots and Affixes” from Covenant Books author Charlotte Smith is an enlightening book containing a collection of word roots alongside prefixes and suffixes that will allow readers to better understand any word they come across and expand their vocabulary.
Santa Fe, NM, April 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Charlotte Smith, a retired high-school teacher of mathematics, English, and library science, has completed her new book, “Word Roots and Affixes”; a unique guide that aims to help readers understand thousands of words through studying word roots alongside prefixes and suffixes.
“This is a list of more than six hundred word roots, prefixes, and suffixes,” writes Smith. “If you learn them, it will unlock the meanings of thousands of words for you, enabling you to make an educated guess about the meaning of an unfamiliar word. Even though this book is not a page-turner, you will improve your spelling and vocabulary. You will refresh your memory on the -nyms, some phyla names you learned in biology, rules for spelling, and more. I left room for you to add your own examples of the given entries. I believe you will find this book more interesting than you think.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Charlotte Smith’s new book is a powerful and insightful resource that will offer the tools readers need to become a better speller while increasing their vocabulary and alphabetizing skills.
Readers can purchase “Word Roots and Affixes” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“This is a list of more than six hundred word roots, prefixes, and suffixes,” writes Smith. “If you learn them, it will unlock the meanings of thousands of words for you, enabling you to make an educated guess about the meaning of an unfamiliar word. Even though this book is not a page-turner, you will improve your spelling and vocabulary. You will refresh your memory on the -nyms, some phyla names you learned in biology, rules for spelling, and more. I left room for you to add your own examples of the given entries. I believe you will find this book more interesting than you think.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Charlotte Smith’s new book is a powerful and insightful resource that will offer the tools readers need to become a better speller while increasing their vocabulary and alphabetizing skills.
Readers can purchase “Word Roots and Affixes” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
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Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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