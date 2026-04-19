Shovel-Ready Approved Housing Project for Micron Technology: 168-Acre Master-Planned Community with $3M Infrastructure Grant Near Micron’s $100B Mega-Site
As Micron Technology moves forward with its $100 billion semiconductor facility, the 168-acre former “Lafayette Country Club,” has been master -planned into a premier dense residential community to fill the housing need for Micron Employees. The dual-parcel development offers 320 units —fully approved and bolstered by a NY State $3M infrastructure grant.
Syracuse, NY, April 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Located in the heart of the Syracuse, the project was meticulously planned by KS Global Development for Texas land owners, to address the critical housing shortage facing the incoming Micron workforce. Highly recognized project since it's announcement, with complete supported by City, County and State Government. “We have created a lifestyle community that Syracuse has never experienced, and enables Micron workers to relocate to a new master planned community,” states Smith. With SEQR and EIS State approvals already completed, the complete entitlements will be finished summer 2026. The project is positioned for a site-clearing commencement November 2026, once the TOYR -endangered species permit expires.
A Highly De-Risked Institutional Opportunity - for a negotiated investment or sale at $9,989,000. This development offers a rare combination of government backing and robust financial fundamentals. Infrastructure incentives secured includes an awarded $3M Grant.
Proven Economics: The first phase of approved 110 single-family homes was projected for investors, and has the capability to deliver an investor/ developer a 21% IRR and a $6.3M net profit by Q2-2028, with builder homes.
Scale and Vision: A 325-unit total opportunity across two parcels, featuring an executive golf course, country club, fitness club, event center, community clubhouses, trail systems, community parks and an amenities lake. Allowing several revenue streams.
The Development Timeline: The project is moving at the speed of the Micron expansion. Entitlements for the City of Syracuse parcels will be finalized by August 2026, with "shovels in the ground" scheduled for November 2026. The master plan expands into the Town of Onondaga for Phase 3, which includes exclusive two-acre golf course estate home lots, with approvals anticipated for late 2027.
Purpose-Built for the "Sophisticated Sale": Aligned with the vision delivered by KS Global Development, this community was designed for the modern, high-tech workforce, who enjoys a social community with outdoor amenities; hiking, biking, golf, canoeing, picnic parks and events. Speculative builder homes in the first phase, are assumed between $425,000 and $500,000, offering 1,600–1,800 square feet of high-spec living. The City has approved custom modular and builder homes as an option for fast-track production. City and County are supportive for request of fast-track approvals to position this development as first new homes to sell to Micron families who are transplanted to Syracuse.
Micron Buyer Incentives - Need For Quick Relocation: Micron employees may feel the pressures of having to leave a home in another state to relocate for their job, and do not want to sell the home they are leaving. As an incentive to Micron employees, we negotiated a rent to own program for 3- 5 years.
Full Acquisition or Investment Inquiries: Qualified investors and developers are invited to review the full project prospectus and offer, including architectural renderings, financial modeling, and grant documentation.
A Highly De-Risked Institutional Opportunity - for a negotiated investment or sale at $9,989,000. This development offers a rare combination of government backing and robust financial fundamentals. Infrastructure incentives secured includes an awarded $3M Grant.
Proven Economics: The first phase of approved 110 single-family homes was projected for investors, and has the capability to deliver an investor/ developer a 21% IRR and a $6.3M net profit by Q2-2028, with builder homes.
Scale and Vision: A 325-unit total opportunity across two parcels, featuring an executive golf course, country club, fitness club, event center, community clubhouses, trail systems, community parks and an amenities lake. Allowing several revenue streams.
The Development Timeline: The project is moving at the speed of the Micron expansion. Entitlements for the City of Syracuse parcels will be finalized by August 2026, with "shovels in the ground" scheduled for November 2026. The master plan expands into the Town of Onondaga for Phase 3, which includes exclusive two-acre golf course estate home lots, with approvals anticipated for late 2027.
Purpose-Built for the "Sophisticated Sale": Aligned with the vision delivered by KS Global Development, this community was designed for the modern, high-tech workforce, who enjoys a social community with outdoor amenities; hiking, biking, golf, canoeing, picnic parks and events. Speculative builder homes in the first phase, are assumed between $425,000 and $500,000, offering 1,600–1,800 square feet of high-spec living. The City has approved custom modular and builder homes as an option for fast-track production. City and County are supportive for request of fast-track approvals to position this development as first new homes to sell to Micron families who are transplanted to Syracuse.
Micron Buyer Incentives - Need For Quick Relocation: Micron employees may feel the pressures of having to leave a home in another state to relocate for their job, and do not want to sell the home they are leaving. As an incentive to Micron employees, we negotiated a rent to own program for 3- 5 years.
Full Acquisition or Investment Inquiries: Qualified investors and developers are invited to review the full project prospectus and offer, including architectural renderings, financial modeling, and grant documentation.
Contact
KS Global ConsultingContact
Kassie Smith
702-378-2276
www.ksglobalco.com
Kassie Smith
702-378-2276
www.ksglobalco.com
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