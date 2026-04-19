Shovel-Ready Approved Housing Project for Micron Technology: 168-Acre Master-Planned Community with $3M Infrastructure Grant Near Micron’s $100B Mega-Site

As Micron Technology moves forward with its $100 billion semiconductor facility, the 168-acre former “Lafayette Country Club,” has been master -planned into a premier dense residential community to fill the housing need for Micron Employees. The dual-parcel development offers 320 units —fully approved and bolstered by a NY State $3M infrastructure grant.