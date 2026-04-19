The Rise of Chinese Trends, Connecting the Global Supply Chain: 2026 Yiwu Gift Fair to Open in May
The 2026 Yiwu Gift Fair (May 16–18) gathers 800+ source factories across 30,000 sqm, showcasing gifts, fashion, and housewares with direct manufacturer sourcing, IP collaboration, and global buyer matchmaking.
Shenzhen, China, April 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- As a global barometer and innovation hub for small commodities trade, Yiwu once again takes center stage. From May 16 to 18, 2026, the 2026 Yiwu Gifts, Fashion Products and Houseware Fair (the “Yiwu Gift Fair”), themed “Tracing the Source, Opening a New Chapter,” will be held at the Yiwu International Expo Center.
Covering more than 30,000 square meters, the fair organized by RX will host over 800 suppliers and showcase tens of thousands of new and trending products. Guided by a tri-dimensional strategy of cultural empowerment, industrial upgrading, and trade innovation, the exhibition aims to build a high-efficiency sourcing and trade platform for global buyers—tracing the roots of Made in China while leading emerging consumer trends.
Known as the “World’s Supermarket,” Yiwu continues to attract international buyers through its strong industrial clusters and supply chain advantages. In line with global trade shifts, the 2026 Yiwu Gift Fair further strengthens its “direct sourcing from manufacturers” model, bringing together more than 800 source factories from Yiwu and over 30 industrial clusters nationwide. Exhibits will span 30+ categories, including gifts, festival supplies, fashion accessories, smart home products, and mobile electronics.
Distinct industrial cluster pavilions will spotlight regional strengths. The Wuyi Kitchen & Dining Pavilion highlights sustainability and smart innovation, featuring biodegradable tableware and energy-efficient appliances. Meanwhile, the Pujiang Crystal Pavilion focuses on lightweight design and customization, presenting premium products such as artistic installations and tailored corporate gifts. Many exhibitors will also unveil products manufactured as OEM “hidden gems” for international brands.
Responding to consumption upgrades and cultural trends, the fair will debut an “IP Cultural & Creative Zone” in Hall B1, gathering renowned licensors such as the Palace Museum and Dunhuang Academy, alongside leading IP service providers. Through the “IP + manufacturing” model, the zone delivers co-branded products and customized solutions that resonate with Gen Z and emerging consumer demand.
The fair is expected to attract over 30,000 professional buyers from Europe, North America, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. Data-driven one-on-one matchmaking, a Trending Product Live Streaming Corridor, and a series of professional forums will further enhance sourcing efficiency and market insight.
From Made in China to global branding, the 2026 Yiwu Gift Fair is more than an exhibition—it is a redefinition of the industry ecosystem.
Join them May 16–18 at the Yiwu International Expo Center.
Pre-register: https://dwz.cn/3PR0N1va
Covering more than 30,000 square meters, the fair organized by RX will host over 800 suppliers and showcase tens of thousands of new and trending products. Guided by a tri-dimensional strategy of cultural empowerment, industrial upgrading, and trade innovation, the exhibition aims to build a high-efficiency sourcing and trade platform for global buyers—tracing the roots of Made in China while leading emerging consumer trends.
Known as the “World’s Supermarket,” Yiwu continues to attract international buyers through its strong industrial clusters and supply chain advantages. In line with global trade shifts, the 2026 Yiwu Gift Fair further strengthens its “direct sourcing from manufacturers” model, bringing together more than 800 source factories from Yiwu and over 30 industrial clusters nationwide. Exhibits will span 30+ categories, including gifts, festival supplies, fashion accessories, smart home products, and mobile electronics.
Distinct industrial cluster pavilions will spotlight regional strengths. The Wuyi Kitchen & Dining Pavilion highlights sustainability and smart innovation, featuring biodegradable tableware and energy-efficient appliances. Meanwhile, the Pujiang Crystal Pavilion focuses on lightweight design and customization, presenting premium products such as artistic installations and tailored corporate gifts. Many exhibitors will also unveil products manufactured as OEM “hidden gems” for international brands.
Responding to consumption upgrades and cultural trends, the fair will debut an “IP Cultural & Creative Zone” in Hall B1, gathering renowned licensors such as the Palace Museum and Dunhuang Academy, alongside leading IP service providers. Through the “IP + manufacturing” model, the zone delivers co-branded products and customized solutions that resonate with Gen Z and emerging consumer demand.
The fair is expected to attract over 30,000 professional buyers from Europe, North America, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. Data-driven one-on-one matchmaking, a Trending Product Live Streaming Corridor, and a series of professional forums will further enhance sourcing efficiency and market insight.
From Made in China to global branding, the 2026 Yiwu Gift Fair is more than an exhibition—it is a redefinition of the industry ecosystem.
Join them May 16–18 at the Yiwu International Expo Center.
Pre-register: https://dwz.cn/3PR0N1va
Contact
RX HuaboContact
Ms. Lisa Li
+86 3332 4217
Ms. Lisa Li
+86 3332 4217
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