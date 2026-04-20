Launch of the "Singing from the Heart" Contest – 3rd Edition, 2026 at MerPerle Nui Sam
In the morning April 17, 2026, the launching ceremony of the “Singing from the Heart” Contest – 3rd Edition, 2026, organized by An Giang Newspaper and Radio – Television, officially took place at MerPerle Nui Sam Resort.
Chau Doc, Vietnam, April 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The contest serves as a platform for individuals passionate about Vong Co, Cai Luong, and Don Ca Tai Tu, open to participants aged 16 to 60, contributing to the preservation and promotion of Southern Vietnam’s cultural heritage.
Hosting this event further reinforces MerPerle Nui Sam Resort’s position as a premium destination and a leading event venue in the Chau Doc – An Giang area. With its elegant setting, distinctive landscape, and professional service standards, the resort continues to be a preferred choice for large-scale cultural and artistic events.
About MerPerle Nui Sam Resort
Nestled at the foot of the legendary Nui Sam Mountain, alongside the tranquil Xang Canal, MerPerle Nui Sam Resort offers a seamless blend of unique riverside architecture and luxurious, modern amenities. More than just a place to stay, it is an upscale retreat where you can unwind, embrace serenity, and savor every relaxing moment to the fullest.
Hosting this event further reinforces MerPerle Nui Sam Resort’s position as a premium destination and a leading event venue in the Chau Doc – An Giang area. With its elegant setting, distinctive landscape, and professional service standards, the resort continues to be a preferred choice for large-scale cultural and artistic events.
About MerPerle Nui Sam Resort
Nestled at the foot of the legendary Nui Sam Mountain, alongside the tranquil Xang Canal, MerPerle Nui Sam Resort offers a seamless blend of unique riverside architecture and luxurious, modern amenities. More than just a place to stay, it is an upscale retreat where you can unwind, embrace serenity, and savor every relaxing moment to the fullest.
Contact
MerPerle Nui Sam ResortContact
Trong Do
84908435544
https://merperlenuisam.com/
84908435544. Prefered contact by email
Trong Do
84908435544
https://merperlenuisam.com/
84908435544. Prefered contact by email
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