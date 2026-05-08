Ship Overseas Inc. Issues 2026 Advisory on Rising Global Car Shipping Costs
Ship Overseas Inc. has issued a 2026 Market Advisory explaining why car shipping costs are rising despite moderate global demand. Elevated fuel prices and rerouting linked to Middle East instability are increasing operating expenses for carriers. The company outlines how these conditions affect quotes, transit times, and surcharges for international vehicle shipping customers.
San Diego, CA, May 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Ship Overseas Inc. Issues 2026 Advisory on Rising Car Shipping Costs Driven by Fuel Prices and Global Rerouting
Ship Overseas Inc., founded in 1983 and headquartered in San Diego, has issued a 2026 Market Advisory explaining why international car shipping costs are rising despite moderate global freight demand. The company provides international shipping services for vehicles and heavy machinery, supporting global clients with secure and efficient logistics solutions.
According to Ship Overseas Inc., elevated fuel prices and ongoing disruption in and around the Middle East are reshaping global shipping routes and increasing operating expenses for carriers. These conditions are contributing to higher car shipping costs for customers, even in a soft market where overall cargo volumes are not at record highs.
Fuel remains one of the largest variable expenses in international transportation. When prices rise, carriers often adjust bunker and fuel surcharges to offset higher operating costs. At the same time, regional instability has forced some vessels to reroute around sensitive areas, adding distance, time, and fuel consumption to certain trade lanes. These changes can influence pricing for customers shipping vehicles between the United States and Europe, Africa, or Asia.
“Customers are seeing higher quotes because carriers are navigating a combination of elevated fuel markets and less efficient routing. Our goal is to explain these conditions clearly so customers understand what is driving current pricing and how to plan accordingly,” said Miron Friedman, CEO and spokesperson for Ship Overseas Inc.
Ship Overseas Inc. notes that longer transit paths, temporary capacity reductions, and adjustments to carrier schedules may continue to influence pricing in the near term. Customers comparing international car shipping options may notice more conservative transit estimates and a wider range of fuel related surcharges depending on the route and service type.
About Ship Overseas Inc.
Founded in 1983 and headquartered in San Diego, California, Ship Overseas Inc is a global leader in international vehicle and heavy machinery shipping. The company specializes in RoRo (Roll-on/Roll-off), FCL (Full Container Load), and LCL (Less than Container Load) ocean freight services. With a trusted network of logistics partners and decades of industry expertise, Ship Overseas Inc delivers secure, efficient, and cost-effective solutions for clients worldwide.
For media inquiries or shipping quotes, contact:
Miron Friedman
CEO
Ship Overseas Inc.
858-547-0840
miron@shipoverseas.com
www.shipoverseas.com
Ship Overseas Inc., founded in 1983 and headquartered in San Diego, has issued a 2026 Market Advisory explaining why international car shipping costs are rising despite moderate global freight demand. The company provides international shipping services for vehicles and heavy machinery, supporting global clients with secure and efficient logistics solutions.
According to Ship Overseas Inc., elevated fuel prices and ongoing disruption in and around the Middle East are reshaping global shipping routes and increasing operating expenses for carriers. These conditions are contributing to higher car shipping costs for customers, even in a soft market where overall cargo volumes are not at record highs.
Fuel remains one of the largest variable expenses in international transportation. When prices rise, carriers often adjust bunker and fuel surcharges to offset higher operating costs. At the same time, regional instability has forced some vessels to reroute around sensitive areas, adding distance, time, and fuel consumption to certain trade lanes. These changes can influence pricing for customers shipping vehicles between the United States and Europe, Africa, or Asia.
“Customers are seeing higher quotes because carriers are navigating a combination of elevated fuel markets and less efficient routing. Our goal is to explain these conditions clearly so customers understand what is driving current pricing and how to plan accordingly,” said Miron Friedman, CEO and spokesperson for Ship Overseas Inc.
Ship Overseas Inc. notes that longer transit paths, temporary capacity reductions, and adjustments to carrier schedules may continue to influence pricing in the near term. Customers comparing international car shipping options may notice more conservative transit estimates and a wider range of fuel related surcharges depending on the route and service type.
About Ship Overseas Inc.
Founded in 1983 and headquartered in San Diego, California, Ship Overseas Inc is a global leader in international vehicle and heavy machinery shipping. The company specializes in RoRo (Roll-on/Roll-off), FCL (Full Container Load), and LCL (Less than Container Load) ocean freight services. With a trusted network of logistics partners and decades of industry expertise, Ship Overseas Inc delivers secure, efficient, and cost-effective solutions for clients worldwide.
For media inquiries or shipping quotes, contact:
Miron Friedman
CEO
Ship Overseas Inc.
858-547-0840
miron@shipoverseas.com
www.shipoverseas.com
Contact
Ship OverseasContact
Miron Friedman
858-547-0840
https://www.shipoverseas.com/
Miron Friedman
858-547-0840
https://www.shipoverseas.com/
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