Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of D&S Self Storage in Evansdale, Iowa
Alex Ihrke of Area Storage Advisors is pleased to announce the successful closing of D&S Self Storage, located at 3759 Lafayette Road in Evansdale, Iowa. The property was sold for $570,000 to a local operator seeking to expand their presence in the Cedar Valley market.
Evansdale, IA, April 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Alex Ihrke of Area Storage Advisors is pleased to announce the successful closing of D&S Self Storage, located at 3759 Lafayette Road in Evansdale, Iowa. The property was sold for $570,000 to a local operator seeking to expand their presence in the Cedar Valley market.
Built in 2012, D&S Self Storage features approximately 11,800 rentable square feet across 71 units on a 1.25-acre parcel. The facility is constructed with a steel exterior, concrete pavement, and secured with keypad gate access. At the time of closing, the facility maintained 94% occupancy, reflecting consistent demand and high customer retention.
Alex Ihrke, an affiliate of Argus Self Storage Advisors, represented the seller in the transaction. This sale underscores the continued strong buyer demand for stabilized, well-located self storage assets within secondary and tertiary markets across the Upper Midwest.
"D&S is the ideal turnkey asset for local and regional operators looking to grow their portfolio," said Alex Ihrke. "The efficiency of the transaction, closing in just over a month, is a testament to the commitment of all parties involved. We were grateful to represent the sellers and extend our best wishes for continued success to the new owner."
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
Built in 2012, D&S Self Storage features approximately 11,800 rentable square feet across 71 units on a 1.25-acre parcel. The facility is constructed with a steel exterior, concrete pavement, and secured with keypad gate access. At the time of closing, the facility maintained 94% occupancy, reflecting consistent demand and high customer retention.
Alex Ihrke, an affiliate of Argus Self Storage Advisors, represented the seller in the transaction. This sale underscores the continued strong buyer demand for stabilized, well-located self storage assets within secondary and tertiary markets across the Upper Midwest.
"D&S is the ideal turnkey asset for local and regional operators looking to grow their portfolio," said Alex Ihrke. "The efficiency of the transaction, closing in just over a month, is a testament to the commitment of all parties involved. We were grateful to represent the sellers and extend our best wishes for continued success to the new owner."
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
Contact
Argus Self Storage AdvisorsContact
Amy Hitchingham
800-557-8673
www.argus-selfstorage.com
Amy Hitchingham
800-557-8673
www.argus-selfstorage.com
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