Florida Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Sarasota Self Storage Facility
Sarasota, FL, April 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Josh Koerner and the team at Coastal Storage Group is pleased to announce the sale of STOR Self Storage, located at 7000 Iris Street Sarasota, FL.
This well-established, 3.25-acre self-storage facility offers 46,688 RSF | 130 units and 10 RV/ Boat Parking spots. Sitting at a prime location between Bradenton and Sarasota, the property provides excellent visibility and a historically strong occupancy rate of over 90%.
Coastal Storage Group was honored to represent the Seller in this transaction and is proud to have delivered a successful closing despite the challenges present in today’s market. The facility recently underwent significant upgrades, including new wind-rated roll-up doors, fresh asphalt seal-coating, and a brand-new OpenTech gate system with AI-enabled security cameras. These improvements made it a truly turnkey investment ready for its next chapter.
"We are thrilled to have helped the Seller achieve such a great outcome," said Josh Koerner of Coastal Storage Group. "Even with the shifting dynamics in today's market, this closing proves that quality assets like STÖR Self Storage are always in demand. Our team is incredibly proud to have delivered a smooth and successful closing for our client."
Coastal Storage Group rebranded from Weaver Realty in January of 2024 and has been the Argus Self Storage Advisor Affiliate since 1999 covering the state of Florida and now the South Georgia territory. During that time, we have specialized in the acquisition, disposition, and evaluation of self-storage properties of all types and sizes. For information, reach out to Carrie Stowell at 904-386-4976.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
This well-established, 3.25-acre self-storage facility offers 46,688 RSF | 130 units and 10 RV/ Boat Parking spots. Sitting at a prime location between Bradenton and Sarasota, the property provides excellent visibility and a historically strong occupancy rate of over 90%.
Coastal Storage Group was honored to represent the Seller in this transaction and is proud to have delivered a successful closing despite the challenges present in today’s market. The facility recently underwent significant upgrades, including new wind-rated roll-up doors, fresh asphalt seal-coating, and a brand-new OpenTech gate system with AI-enabled security cameras. These improvements made it a truly turnkey investment ready for its next chapter.
"We are thrilled to have helped the Seller achieve such a great outcome," said Josh Koerner of Coastal Storage Group. "Even with the shifting dynamics in today's market, this closing proves that quality assets like STÖR Self Storage are always in demand. Our team is incredibly proud to have delivered a smooth and successful closing for our client."
Coastal Storage Group rebranded from Weaver Realty in January of 2024 and has been the Argus Self Storage Advisor Affiliate since 1999 covering the state of Florida and now the South Georgia territory. During that time, we have specialized in the acquisition, disposition, and evaluation of self-storage properties of all types and sizes. For information, reach out to Carrie Stowell at 904-386-4976.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
Contact
Argus Self Storage AdvisorsContact
Amy Hitchingham
800-557-8673
www.argus-selfstorage.com
Amy Hitchingham
800-557-8673
www.argus-selfstorage.com
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