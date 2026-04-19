The Philanthropic Advisory Appoints Dr. Gary Cole as President and Practice Lead
The Philanthropic Advisory™, a venture of Elm Place Collaborative, LLC, today announced Dr. Gary Cole as President and Practice Lead. Dr. Cole brings more than 35 years of experience in nonprofit fundraising, development leadership and organizational performance to the role. The Philanthropic Advisory serves nonprofits and mission-driven organizations nationwide.
Austin, TX, April 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Philanthropic Advisory™, a venture of Elm Place Collaborative, LLC, today announced Dr. Gary Cole as President and Practice Lead. Dr. Cole brings more than 35 years of experience in nonprofit fundraising, development leadership and organizational performance to the role.
The Philanthropic Advisory serves nonprofits and mission-driven organizations nationwide. The firm's model begins where most consulting ends: with a clear picture of organizational health before any strategy is recommended. Using proprietary TPA diagnostic frameworks, the firm assesses fundraising infrastructure, staff capacity and operational readiness. Every strategic recommendation follows from what those diagnostics reveal.
"We work at three levels simultaneously: the organization, the individual and the strategy. When all three are aligned, fundraising performance improves and it stays improved. That sustained result is what The Philanthropic Advisory is built to deliver." -Dr. Gary Cole, President and Practice Lead, The Philanthropic Advisory
As President and Practice Lead, Dr. Cole leads three integrated practice areas: strategic fundraising counsel, nonprofit organizational health diagnostics and individual fundraiser performance optimization. Together, these three areas form a model that addresses organizational readiness, staff performance and strategic direction as a unified system rather than separate initiatives.
Every engagement begins with a proprietary organizational health and infrastructure diagnostic. This assessment surfaces the structural gaps, resource misalignments and operational blind spots that quietly limit fundraising performance. From there, TPA works directly with individual development staff to optimize performance against measurable benchmarks. Strategic planning and project-based counsel complete the engagement, producing a development plan grounded in what the organization is genuinely prepared to execute.
The result is a stronger team, a healthier infrastructure and a fundraising plan the organization is built to achieve. Clients see measurable gains at both the organizational level and the individual level, and those gains are designed to hold long after the engagement ends.
Dr. Cole’s career spans nonprofit leadership, organized philanthropy, fundraising training and organizational performance. He has coached development professionals, trained fundraising teams and led organizations across the education, healthcare and social services sectors. His doctorate in organizational leadership, with an emphasis on the nonprofit sector, grounds every client engagement in evidence-based practice.
The Philanthropic Advisory serves nonprofit organizations seeking to strengthen fundraising operations, develop their teams, and build sustainable revenue strategies. To learn more, visit www.thephilanthropicadvisory.com.
The Philanthropic Advisory serves nonprofits and mission-driven organizations nationwide. The firm's model begins where most consulting ends: with a clear picture of organizational health before any strategy is recommended. Using proprietary TPA diagnostic frameworks, the firm assesses fundraising infrastructure, staff capacity and operational readiness. Every strategic recommendation follows from what those diagnostics reveal.
"We work at three levels simultaneously: the organization, the individual and the strategy. When all three are aligned, fundraising performance improves and it stays improved. That sustained result is what The Philanthropic Advisory is built to deliver." -Dr. Gary Cole, President and Practice Lead, The Philanthropic Advisory
As President and Practice Lead, Dr. Cole leads three integrated practice areas: strategic fundraising counsel, nonprofit organizational health diagnostics and individual fundraiser performance optimization. Together, these three areas form a model that addresses organizational readiness, staff performance and strategic direction as a unified system rather than separate initiatives.
Every engagement begins with a proprietary organizational health and infrastructure diagnostic. This assessment surfaces the structural gaps, resource misalignments and operational blind spots that quietly limit fundraising performance. From there, TPA works directly with individual development staff to optimize performance against measurable benchmarks. Strategic planning and project-based counsel complete the engagement, producing a development plan grounded in what the organization is genuinely prepared to execute.
The result is a stronger team, a healthier infrastructure and a fundraising plan the organization is built to achieve. Clients see measurable gains at both the organizational level and the individual level, and those gains are designed to hold long after the engagement ends.
Dr. Cole’s career spans nonprofit leadership, organized philanthropy, fundraising training and organizational performance. He has coached development professionals, trained fundraising teams and led organizations across the education, healthcare and social services sectors. His doctorate in organizational leadership, with an emphasis on the nonprofit sector, grounds every client engagement in evidence-based practice.
The Philanthropic Advisory serves nonprofit organizations seeking to strengthen fundraising operations, develop their teams, and build sustainable revenue strategies. To learn more, visit www.thephilanthropicadvisory.com.
Contact
The Philanthropic AdvisoryContact
Dr. Gary Cole
(817) 616-9464
thephilanthropicadvisory.com
Dr. Gary Cole
(817) 616-9464
thephilanthropicadvisory.com
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