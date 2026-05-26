Droidal's Claims Processing AI Agent Drives 75% Reduction in Claim Rejection Handling for Hospitals and Clinics

Droidal, a healthcare AI company focused on Revenue Cycle Management, reports up to 75% reduction in claim rejection handling with its Claims Processing AI Agent. By validating claims before submission for coding accuracy, payer compliance, and data completeness, it helps hospitals reduce denials and accelerate payment cycles while allowing billing teams to focus on higher value work.