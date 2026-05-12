Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "Spring Days in Winter: A Cold War Spy’s Final Reckoning" by John Michell
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Spring Days in Winter: A Cold War Spy’s Final Reckoning" – matters of the heart catastrophically collide in a drama, written by John Michell.
Oxford, United Kingdom, May 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- About Spring Days in Winter
September 1970. Belfast’s grim Crumlin Road prison. Once one of Britain’s finest intelligence officers, Ben Calvin now sits alone facing his moment of truth. Sentenced to death for murder, he is to be executed at dawn.
But Calvin is determined to die with dignity to frustrate those who want to break him. It is in his last few hours that he traces his journey from boyhood to a condemned man’s cell. The result is a sorry tale of tragedy and an ill-fated affair captured in a raw depiction of matters of the heart catastrophically colliding with the Cold War.
Ultimately a love story subtly highlighting the irreversibility of capital punishment, Spring Days in Winter is an evocative account with a rare depth of feeling, a beaten-down man’s haunting exploration of loyalty, betrayal and the terrible weight of regret.
Spring Days in Winter: A Cold War Spy’s Final Reckoning
is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: ISBN-13: 9781805882343
274 pages
Dimensions: 15.24 x 1.75 x 22.86 cm
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/SDIW
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0GX2DFNMD
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2026
Other Books by John Michell
Dublin Zoo (InHouse Publishing, 2020)
The Far Grass (InHouse Publishing, 2020)
Weather over Mendoza (IP, 2022)
The Wind From New Jersey (InHouse Publishing, 2024)
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
September 1970. Belfast’s grim Crumlin Road prison. Once one of Britain’s finest intelligence officers, Ben Calvin now sits alone facing his moment of truth. Sentenced to death for murder, he is to be executed at dawn.
But Calvin is determined to die with dignity to frustrate those who want to break him. It is in his last few hours that he traces his journey from boyhood to a condemned man’s cell. The result is a sorry tale of tragedy and an ill-fated affair captured in a raw depiction of matters of the heart catastrophically colliding with the Cold War.
Ultimately a love story subtly highlighting the irreversibility of capital punishment, Spring Days in Winter is an evocative account with a rare depth of feeling, a beaten-down man’s haunting exploration of loyalty, betrayal and the terrible weight of regret.
Spring Days in Winter: A Cold War Spy’s Final Reckoning
is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: ISBN-13: 9781805882343
274 pages
Dimensions: 15.24 x 1.75 x 22.86 cm
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/SDIW
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0GX2DFNMD
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2026
Other Books by John Michell
Dublin Zoo (InHouse Publishing, 2020)
The Far Grass (InHouse Publishing, 2020)
Weather over Mendoza (IP, 2022)
The Wind From New Jersey (InHouse Publishing, 2024)
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Contact
Michael Terence PublishingContact
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
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