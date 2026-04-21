Tent Revival Movement Spreads in America
A rapidly growing tent revival movement is spreading across the U.S. and Canada, led by Dr. Braden Andersen. What began as a single effort now includes multiple teams hosting large gatherings in cities and rural areas alike. These simple, informal events attract diverse crowds and emphasize accessibility, spontaneity, and spiritual hunger over tradition. Thousands have been baptized on the spot, and the movement continues to grow.
Fort Smith, AR, April 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Over 3,000 baptized in one year, and nearly 200 cities still to go.
Something is happening across America’s religious landscape, but it is not characterized by cathedrals, celebrity preachers, or conventional services. In the past 12 months alone, a modern tent revival movement has been sweeping the nation.
The scale of these tent events has been doubling for several years and now draws thousands. Most remarkable is the wide demographic span, as the event seems to bring out everyone from college students to seniors.
At the center is Dr. Braden Andersen, who works to organize the Jesus Tent Revival events.
What started as a single effort has multiplied into four full-time teams, concurrently reaching across the United States and Canada.
City after city, and week after week.
These gatherings have spanned the nation, from major cities like Dallas, St. Louis, Memphis, Nashville, Columbus, and Tulsa, to rural communities across Mississippi, Michigan, Florida, Kentucky, Iowa, Indiana, and Virginia.
Unlike the traditional church environments, there seems to be a renewed interest in alternative settings and revival meetings.
Dr. Andersen described seeing the number of guests as being “life-changing” during the first tent meeting in Kokomo, Indiana. The first of many meetings which would be marked by sincerity, spontaneity, and passion. That sight motivated him to leave a career as a primary care provider and become a full-time evangelist. Now this doctor-turned-preacher spends most of his week towing and installing tents.
“I’ve never seen this much hunger in America,” Andersen said. “We are outnumbered by the lost every weekend and in every city. People are driving hours, even crossing state lines, and staying in hotels, just to get to a revival.”
And they are not just attending to sing a few songs and leave. They are responding.
In New Albany, Indiana, over 300 were baptized in a single weekend.
Pastor Wesley Robinett remarked about an event in Fort Smith, Arkansas, “It’s made a huge impact. We’ve baptized over 180 people in 3 days, which is absolutely incredible. People that are so closed off coming to the church, for some reason, they’ll just come to a tent, come to the front, lift their hands, and God does miracle after miracle after miracle.”
People often line up for baptism before the service even begins, and the line continues until the lights are turned off.
In Virginia, the crowds swelled beyond expectation, with over a thousand under the tent and several hundred left sitting in the rain, still refusing to leave.
“Not hype, just hunger.”
Christianity is seeing decline in some settings, with empty cathedrals and low interest in religious tradition, but something different is happening here. Under the tent, there is no intimidation or formality. People come from every background and denomination, night after night. They are not coming for a celebrity preacher or worship personality. It feels less like a scripted service and more like a prayer meeting.
There are no tickets. No cost. No offerings. No performances. Just a simple white tent.
And the atmosphere is electric.
Baptisms happen on the spot. Reports of changed lives in real time.
Behind the scenes, the teams work methodically. Organizers plan events, permitting, and installations. They track baptisms, attendance, and follow-up weekly across all events. Each revival includes on-site baptistries, trained volunteer teams, and coordinated follow-up with local churches.
Because the goal is not a moment, it is lasting movement.
Leaders emphasize that real revival requires more than a gathering. It requires planning and systems that extend beyond the tent to ensure people are connected and revivals last.
Andersen adds, “This is moving fast. What we’re seeing now is only the beginning. At this pace, we’ll soon see 10,000 baptized. Something about the spiritual hunger of the country and this setting just connects.”
With demand outpacing capacity, Tent Revival teams are expanding as quickly as possible, partnering with churches ready to host events open to all denominations. Now, launching into Canada, they expect to see an even broader reach. In the Christian community, something is happening in North America.
Join the movement: https://jesustentrevival.com/events/
Watch the documentary: https://jesustentrevival.com/documentary/
Something is happening across America’s religious landscape, but it is not characterized by cathedrals, celebrity preachers, or conventional services. In the past 12 months alone, a modern tent revival movement has been sweeping the nation.
The scale of these tent events has been doubling for several years and now draws thousands. Most remarkable is the wide demographic span, as the event seems to bring out everyone from college students to seniors.
At the center is Dr. Braden Andersen, who works to organize the Jesus Tent Revival events.
What started as a single effort has multiplied into four full-time teams, concurrently reaching across the United States and Canada.
City after city, and week after week.
These gatherings have spanned the nation, from major cities like Dallas, St. Louis, Memphis, Nashville, Columbus, and Tulsa, to rural communities across Mississippi, Michigan, Florida, Kentucky, Iowa, Indiana, and Virginia.
Unlike the traditional church environments, there seems to be a renewed interest in alternative settings and revival meetings.
Dr. Andersen described seeing the number of guests as being “life-changing” during the first tent meeting in Kokomo, Indiana. The first of many meetings which would be marked by sincerity, spontaneity, and passion. That sight motivated him to leave a career as a primary care provider and become a full-time evangelist. Now this doctor-turned-preacher spends most of his week towing and installing tents.
“I’ve never seen this much hunger in America,” Andersen said. “We are outnumbered by the lost every weekend and in every city. People are driving hours, even crossing state lines, and staying in hotels, just to get to a revival.”
And they are not just attending to sing a few songs and leave. They are responding.
In New Albany, Indiana, over 300 were baptized in a single weekend.
Pastor Wesley Robinett remarked about an event in Fort Smith, Arkansas, “It’s made a huge impact. We’ve baptized over 180 people in 3 days, which is absolutely incredible. People that are so closed off coming to the church, for some reason, they’ll just come to a tent, come to the front, lift their hands, and God does miracle after miracle after miracle.”
People often line up for baptism before the service even begins, and the line continues until the lights are turned off.
In Virginia, the crowds swelled beyond expectation, with over a thousand under the tent and several hundred left sitting in the rain, still refusing to leave.
“Not hype, just hunger.”
Christianity is seeing decline in some settings, with empty cathedrals and low interest in religious tradition, but something different is happening here. Under the tent, there is no intimidation or formality. People come from every background and denomination, night after night. They are not coming for a celebrity preacher or worship personality. It feels less like a scripted service and more like a prayer meeting.
There are no tickets. No cost. No offerings. No performances. Just a simple white tent.
And the atmosphere is electric.
Baptisms happen on the spot. Reports of changed lives in real time.
Behind the scenes, the teams work methodically. Organizers plan events, permitting, and installations. They track baptisms, attendance, and follow-up weekly across all events. Each revival includes on-site baptistries, trained volunteer teams, and coordinated follow-up with local churches.
Because the goal is not a moment, it is lasting movement.
Leaders emphasize that real revival requires more than a gathering. It requires planning and systems that extend beyond the tent to ensure people are connected and revivals last.
Andersen adds, “This is moving fast. What we’re seeing now is only the beginning. At this pace, we’ll soon see 10,000 baptized. Something about the spiritual hunger of the country and this setting just connects.”
With demand outpacing capacity, Tent Revival teams are expanding as quickly as possible, partnering with churches ready to host events open to all denominations. Now, launching into Canada, they expect to see an even broader reach. In the Christian community, something is happening in North America.
Join the movement: https://jesustentrevival.com/events/
Watch the documentary: https://jesustentrevival.com/documentary/
Contact
Jesus Tent RevivalContact
Dr. Braden Andersen
253-2170609
jesustentrevival.com
Dr. Braden Andersen
253-2170609
jesustentrevival.com
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