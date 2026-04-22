Loveforce International Releases Sweet Mimi
On Friday, April 24, Loveforce International will release a new Digital Music Single by Ami Cannon entitled Sweet Mimi.
Santa Clarita, CA, April 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, April 24, Loveforce International will release a new Digital Music Single. The single is by Ami Cannon. It is entitled Sweet Mimi.
Ami Cannon’s song “Sweet Mimi” is a ballad about two people who were separated for years but kindly, fate brought them back together, worn, and older now, but wiser. Using an acoustic guitar both strummed and tapped rhythmically creates a simple but profound ambiance and a calm, steady rhythmic flow that takes the listener on a simple but mystical journey through the lives of two people, who after years of separation, now realize that they are soulmates for always. All that they have been through has made the bond between them stronger.
“This song is about love that transcends the upheavals of life and societal expectations,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “It’s simple instrumentation accentuates the simple profundity of the lyrics.” He Continued.
Ami Cannon’s “Sweet Mimi” will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For Further Information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Ami Cannon’s song “Sweet Mimi” is a ballad about two people who were separated for years but kindly, fate brought them back together, worn, and older now, but wiser. Using an acoustic guitar both strummed and tapped rhythmically creates a simple but profound ambiance and a calm, steady rhythmic flow that takes the listener on a simple but mystical journey through the lives of two people, who after years of separation, now realize that they are soulmates for always. All that they have been through has made the bond between them stronger.
“This song is about love that transcends the upheavals of life and societal expectations,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “It’s simple instrumentation accentuates the simple profundity of the lyrics.” He Continued.
Ami Cannon’s “Sweet Mimi” will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For Further Information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Contact
LoveForce International PublishingContact
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
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