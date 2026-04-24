Nicky Dare to Represent Indonesian Culture at 5th Annual Valley Asian & Pacific Islanders Cultural Festival
Nicky Dare, founder of iDARE® Inc., will represent Indonesia at the 2026 Valley Asian & Pacific Islanders Cultural Festival in Los Angeles, presenting traditional Indonesian dance, martial arts, and cultural showcases in collaboration with the Indonesian Consulate. The free public event highlights cultural diversity, education, and community connection across the San Fernando Valley.
Los Angeles, CA, April 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Nicky Dare, founder of iDARE® Inc., a nonprofit focused on preparedness, education, and community impact, will represent Indonesia at the 5th Annual Valley Asian & Pacific Islanders (VAPI) Cultural Festival, taking place May 2, 2026 at Pierce College in Woodland Hills.
In collaboration with the Indonesian Consulate General in Los Angeles, Dare will present a curated Indonesian cultural segment as part of this year’s multicultural program.
The Indonesian showcase will feature Nusantara Dance, highlighting Tari Piring (West Sumatra – Minangkabau), followed by a Baju Kebaya cultural showcase, along with a live Pencak Silat martial arts demonstration.
This year’s program reflects a broader MAPHILINDO cultural presence—bringing together Malaysia, the Philippines, and Indonesia through performance, tradition, and shared heritage.
“In Southern California—especially here in Los Angeles—we don’t lack diversity… we lack understanding.” — Nicky Dare
“This event is about education, culture, and bringing communities together—and we are very proud to showcase Indonesian heritage alongside the support of the Consulate General of Indonesia in Los Angeles (KJRI).” — Nicky Dare
The festival reflects the cultural diversity that defines the San Fernando Valley and Los Angeles—bringing together communities through music, dance, food, and shared experiences. At its core, the event is rooted in education, cultural awareness, and the understanding that diverse communities strengthen the fabric of the region.
Dare’s participation continues her long-standing work in connecting communities through leadership, education, and cultural awareness—bringing Indonesian heritage into a broader public space where cultures are not only seen, but understood.
The Valley Asian & Pacific Islanders Cultural Festival is one of the region’s most inclusive multicultural events, bringing together families, community organizations, and cultural leaders for a day of performance, food, and community engagement.
The event is free and open to the public.
Event Details
Valley Asian & Pacific Islanders Cultural Festival
May 2, 2026
10:00 AM – 3:00 PM
Pierce College, Woodland Hills, CA
Free admission – Open to the public
About iDARE® Inc.
iDARE® Inc. is a federally recognized 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization focused on preparedness, education, and community impact. Through grassroots initiatives and training programs, iDARE empowers individuals and communities to build resilience, awareness, and readiness.
Media Contact
iDARE® Inc.
Media & Partnerships
support@idarecares.org
In collaboration with the Indonesian Consulate General in Los Angeles, Dare will present a curated Indonesian cultural segment as part of this year’s multicultural program.
The Indonesian showcase will feature Nusantara Dance, highlighting Tari Piring (West Sumatra – Minangkabau), followed by a Baju Kebaya cultural showcase, along with a live Pencak Silat martial arts demonstration.
This year’s program reflects a broader MAPHILINDO cultural presence—bringing together Malaysia, the Philippines, and Indonesia through performance, tradition, and shared heritage.
“In Southern California—especially here in Los Angeles—we don’t lack diversity… we lack understanding.” — Nicky Dare
“This event is about education, culture, and bringing communities together—and we are very proud to showcase Indonesian heritage alongside the support of the Consulate General of Indonesia in Los Angeles (KJRI).” — Nicky Dare
The festival reflects the cultural diversity that defines the San Fernando Valley and Los Angeles—bringing together communities through music, dance, food, and shared experiences. At its core, the event is rooted in education, cultural awareness, and the understanding that diverse communities strengthen the fabric of the region.
Dare’s participation continues her long-standing work in connecting communities through leadership, education, and cultural awareness—bringing Indonesian heritage into a broader public space where cultures are not only seen, but understood.
The Valley Asian & Pacific Islanders Cultural Festival is one of the region’s most inclusive multicultural events, bringing together families, community organizations, and cultural leaders for a day of performance, food, and community engagement.
The event is free and open to the public.
Event Details
Valley Asian & Pacific Islanders Cultural Festival
May 2, 2026
10:00 AM – 3:00 PM
Pierce College, Woodland Hills, CA
Free admission – Open to the public
About iDARE® Inc.
iDARE® Inc. is a federally recognized 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization focused on preparedness, education, and community impact. Through grassroots initiatives and training programs, iDARE empowers individuals and communities to build resilience, awareness, and readiness.
Media Contact
iDARE® Inc.
Media & Partnerships
support@idarecares.org
Contact
iDAREContact
Susan Barnes
661-388-5672
https://idarecares.org
Susan Barnes
661-388-5672
https://idarecares.org
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