Nicky Dare to Represent Indonesian Culture at 5th Annual Valley Asian & Pacific Islanders Cultural Festival

Nicky Dare, founder of iDARE® Inc., will represent Indonesia at the 2026 Valley Asian & Pacific Islanders Cultural Festival in Los Angeles, presenting traditional Indonesian dance, martial arts, and cultural showcases in collaboration with the Indonesian Consulate. The free public event highlights cultural diversity, education, and community connection across the San Fernando Valley.