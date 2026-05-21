What CEOs Need to Know About AI Readiness, According to New Industry Insights
New findings from Etellect highlight critical gaps in AI preparedness across UK businesses.
Glasgow, United Kingdom, May 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Businesses across the UK are accelerating investment in artificial intelligence, but many are still unprepared for successful implementation, according to new insights from technology consultancy Etellect.
Drawing on outcomes from its AI Discovery engagements with organisations across multiple sectors, Etellect has identified a consistent gap between AI ambition and operational readiness.
While leadership teams are increasingly prioritising AI adoption, the underlying data, systems, and processes required to support it are often not in place.
AI Ambition Is Outpacing Readiness
Etellect’s findings show that many organisations approach AI as a technology initiative rather than an operational transformation.
In practice, this leads to common issues including:
fragmented or inconsistent data
lack of structured data governance
legacy systems that limit integration
unclear use cases tied to measurable outcomes
As a result, AI projects can stall before delivering meaningful business value.
Data Quality Remains the Primary Barrier
Across AI Discovery engagements, data quality and accessibility consistently emerge as the most significant challenges.
AI systems rely on accurate, structured, and accessible data. Without this foundation, even well-funded initiatives struggle to perform effectively.
In many cases, organisations underestimate the level of preparation required before AI can be successfully deployed at scale.
From Experimentation to Execution
The insights also highlight a shift in how businesses are approaching AI.
Early-stage experimentation is giving way to a more focused demand for measurable outcomes, particularly in areas such as:
process automation
operational efficiency
customer experience improvement
However, without clear alignment between business objectives and technical implementation, many initiatives fail to move beyond pilot stages.
CEO Focus: Readiness Over Hype
For CEOs and senior leadership teams, the findings point to a clear priority.
AI success is less about adopting the latest tools and more about ensuring organisational readiness.
This includes:
establishing strong data foundations
identifying high-impact use cases
aligning AI initiatives with business outcomes
ensuring systems can integrate effectively
Organisations that focus on these fundamentals are significantly more likely to see tangible returns from AI investment.
Industry Perspective
“Many organisations are keen to adopt AI, but the reality is that readiness is often overlooked,” said a spokesperson for Etellect.
“Successful AI implementation depends on having the right data, systems, and processes in place. Without that foundation, even the most advanced tools will struggle to deliver value.”
About Etellect
Etellect is a UK-based technology consultancy specialising in AI, automation, and data intelligence. The company works with organisations to assess AI readiness, develop implementation strategies, and build solutions that improve operational efficiency and data-driven decision-making.
Drawing on outcomes from its AI Discovery engagements with organisations across multiple sectors, Etellect has identified a consistent gap between AI ambition and operational readiness.
While leadership teams are increasingly prioritising AI adoption, the underlying data, systems, and processes required to support it are often not in place.
AI Ambition Is Outpacing Readiness
Etellect’s findings show that many organisations approach AI as a technology initiative rather than an operational transformation.
In practice, this leads to common issues including:
fragmented or inconsistent data
lack of structured data governance
legacy systems that limit integration
unclear use cases tied to measurable outcomes
As a result, AI projects can stall before delivering meaningful business value.
Data Quality Remains the Primary Barrier
Across AI Discovery engagements, data quality and accessibility consistently emerge as the most significant challenges.
AI systems rely on accurate, structured, and accessible data. Without this foundation, even well-funded initiatives struggle to perform effectively.
In many cases, organisations underestimate the level of preparation required before AI can be successfully deployed at scale.
From Experimentation to Execution
The insights also highlight a shift in how businesses are approaching AI.
Early-stage experimentation is giving way to a more focused demand for measurable outcomes, particularly in areas such as:
process automation
operational efficiency
customer experience improvement
However, without clear alignment between business objectives and technical implementation, many initiatives fail to move beyond pilot stages.
CEO Focus: Readiness Over Hype
For CEOs and senior leadership teams, the findings point to a clear priority.
AI success is less about adopting the latest tools and more about ensuring organisational readiness.
This includes:
establishing strong data foundations
identifying high-impact use cases
aligning AI initiatives with business outcomes
ensuring systems can integrate effectively
Organisations that focus on these fundamentals are significantly more likely to see tangible returns from AI investment.
Industry Perspective
“Many organisations are keen to adopt AI, but the reality is that readiness is often overlooked,” said a spokesperson for Etellect.
“Successful AI implementation depends on having the right data, systems, and processes in place. Without that foundation, even the most advanced tools will struggle to deliver value.”
About Etellect
Etellect is a UK-based technology consultancy specialising in AI, automation, and data intelligence. The company works with organisations to assess AI readiness, develop implementation strategies, and build solutions that improve operational efficiency and data-driven decision-making.
Contact
EtellectContact
Paul McCann
020 4577 0019
https://etellect.com/
Paul McCann
020 4577 0019
https://etellect.com/
Categories