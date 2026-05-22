New Release of ODBC Drivers: Expanded Compatibility, New Authentication Options, and Enhanced Data Type Support
Devart released a major update of ODBC Drivers with Expanded Compatibility, New Authentication Options, and Enhanced Data Type Support.
Prague, Czech Republic, May 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Devart, a leading provider of data connectivity solutions for various data connection technologies and frameworks, rolled out updates of ODBC Drivers. Key enhancements for all products include improved compatibility with Attunity Qlik Replicate, with the PDO_ODBC PHP extension and with Node.js.
The product-specific updates in the release:
ODBC Driver for Oracle
Support for Oracle 26ai
Support for the JSON data type in Oracle 21c and later
Added the ability to use SSL and SSH protocols simultaneously
ODBC Driver for MySQL
Added support for MySQL 9.6
Added the ability to use SSL and SSH protocols simultaneously
Significantly improved compatibility with Linked Server in MSSMS
Improved work with the VECTOR data type
Improved work with Numeric/Decimal fields with precision > 38
ODBC Driver for PostgreSQL
Support for protocol 3.2
Support for virtual generated columns
Added support for OAUTHBEARER authentication
Added the EnablePgTimeStamp, CurrentTimeZone, ExactTimeZone connection options
Added the ability to use SSL and SSH protocols simultaneously
ODBC Driver for Firebird
Added the FloatAsSingle, WireCompression, UseReadConsistency, ConnectionConfigOverrides connection options
Improved compatibility with MS Access
Improved compatibility with Linked Server in MSSMS
Improved work with INT128 fields
Improved work with DECFLOAT16 and DECFLOAT34 fields
ODBC Driver for InterBase
Added the FloatAsSingle connection option
Improved compatibility with MS Access
Improved compatibility with Linked Server in SSMS
ODBC Driver for xBase
Added the Read Only connection mode
Fixes for index update issues
ODBC Driver for Microsoft Access: added the SharedMode and SharedTimeout options, which allow using the same database simultaneously from multiple applications.
ODBC Driver for Microsoft Excel
Support for the CREATE RANGE statement to allow referring to a range of cells as a database object
Added the ExactFieldLength option, which sets the length of a string field to an exact value depending on the data
ODBC Driver for Salesforce: added support for Server-to-Server authorization.
ODBC Driver for Freshdesk: added the UseCustomObjects option.
ODBC Driver for Shopify
Added support for API version 2
Added support for Properties for DraftOrderDetails
ODBC Driver for Podio: added support for the separator field type.
ODBC Driver for Google BigQuery: added support for Service Account Authentication using JSON.
To learn more about the recent release and download new products, visit: https://blog.devart.com/major-update-to-odbc-drivers-expanded-compatibility-new-authentication-options-and-enhanced-data-type-support.html.
Devart's ODBC connectors are an optimal variant to access databases with native protocol directly without using additional client software and access cloud data sources via HTTPS.
About Devart
Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration, and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.
For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.
The product-specific updates in the release:
ODBC Driver for Oracle
Support for Oracle 26ai
Support for the JSON data type in Oracle 21c and later
Added the ability to use SSL and SSH protocols simultaneously
ODBC Driver for MySQL
Added support for MySQL 9.6
Added the ability to use SSL and SSH protocols simultaneously
Significantly improved compatibility with Linked Server in MSSMS
Improved work with the VECTOR data type
Improved work with Numeric/Decimal fields with precision > 38
ODBC Driver for PostgreSQL
Support for protocol 3.2
Support for virtual generated columns
Added support for OAUTHBEARER authentication
Added the EnablePgTimeStamp, CurrentTimeZone, ExactTimeZone connection options
Added the ability to use SSL and SSH protocols simultaneously
ODBC Driver for Firebird
Added the FloatAsSingle, WireCompression, UseReadConsistency, ConnectionConfigOverrides connection options
Improved compatibility with MS Access
Improved compatibility with Linked Server in MSSMS
Improved work with INT128 fields
Improved work with DECFLOAT16 and DECFLOAT34 fields
ODBC Driver for InterBase
Added the FloatAsSingle connection option
Improved compatibility with MS Access
Improved compatibility with Linked Server in SSMS
ODBC Driver for xBase
Added the Read Only connection mode
Fixes for index update issues
ODBC Driver for Microsoft Access: added the SharedMode and SharedTimeout options, which allow using the same database simultaneously from multiple applications.
ODBC Driver for Microsoft Excel
Support for the CREATE RANGE statement to allow referring to a range of cells as a database object
Added the ExactFieldLength option, which sets the length of a string field to an exact value depending on the data
ODBC Driver for Salesforce: added support for Server-to-Server authorization.
ODBC Driver for Freshdesk: added the UseCustomObjects option.
ODBC Driver for Shopify
Added support for API version 2
Added support for Properties for DraftOrderDetails
ODBC Driver for Podio: added support for the separator field type.
ODBC Driver for Google BigQuery: added support for Service Account Authentication using JSON.
To learn more about the recent release and download new products, visit: https://blog.devart.com/major-update-to-odbc-drivers-expanded-compatibility-new-authentication-options-and-enhanced-data-type-support.html.
Devart's ODBC connectors are an optimal variant to access databases with native protocol directly without using additional client software and access cloud data sources via HTTPS.
About Devart
Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration, and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.
For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.
Contact
DevartContact
Jordan Sanders
+420 774 543 245
www.devart.com
Jordan Sanders
+420 774 543 245
www.devart.com
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