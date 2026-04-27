Recent Release, "The End is Near: Are You Ready?" from Page Publishing Author Dr. Adebayo Iyanda, Examines Signs of Jesus' Return and Eternal Stakes for All Souls
Rosedale, NY, April 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Adebayo Iyanda has completed a new book, "The End is Near: Are You Ready?" that draws from biblical prophecies to explore the tumultuous events heralding Christ's second coming. Iyanda, a senior deacon and longtime Sunday school teacher, weaves his deep theological expertise into an illuminating narrative about maintaining one's spiritual readiness.
The author's impressive academic credentials include a bachelor's in economics, an MBA, multiple master's degrees, PhD in sociology and Doctor of Sacred Theoloogy. Iyanda has also served in various leadership roles within his church community, including as president of the board of trustees. In "The End is Near: Are You Ready?", he brings his wealth of knowledge and experience to bear on this stirring exploration of biblical prophecy.
"As a devoted Christian, I feel called to share the urgent message that the signs of Christ's return are all around us," said author Dr. Adebayo Iyanda. "My hope is that this book will inspire readers to examine their faith, repent of sin, and prepare their hearts for the Lord's imminent arrival."
Published by Page Publishing, Dr. Adebayo Iyanda's insightful work provides readers with a comprehensive understanding of the end times. This spiritually rich volume offers a powerful exhortation to keep the faith and eagerly await the glorious return of Jesus Christ.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase "The End is Near: Are You Ready?" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
The author's impressive academic credentials include a bachelor's in economics, an MBA, multiple master's degrees, PhD in sociology and Doctor of Sacred Theoloogy. Iyanda has also served in various leadership roles within his church community, including as president of the board of trustees. In "The End is Near: Are You Ready?", he brings his wealth of knowledge and experience to bear on this stirring exploration of biblical prophecy.
"As a devoted Christian, I feel called to share the urgent message that the signs of Christ's return are all around us," said author Dr. Adebayo Iyanda. "My hope is that this book will inspire readers to examine their faith, repent of sin, and prepare their hearts for the Lord's imminent arrival."
Published by Page Publishing, Dr. Adebayo Iyanda's insightful work provides readers with a comprehensive understanding of the end times. This spiritually rich volume offers a powerful exhortation to keep the faith and eagerly await the glorious return of Jesus Christ.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase "The End is Near: Are You Ready?" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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