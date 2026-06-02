Pastor Reeves Studio Launches Free Bible Study Resource for Individuals, Churches, and Ministries Worldwide
Pastor Reeves Studio has released a growing library of free Bible study lessons designed for individuals, small groups, churches, and ministries. Available on Substack and Medium, each lesson functions as a complete, structured study or one-hour class. Future plans include 12-lesson workbooks and themed collections, while maintaining free access to core content.
Saint Joseph, MI, June 02, 2026 --(PR.com)-- A growing collection of structured, easy-to-use Bible study lessons is now freely available to the public through Pastor Reeves Studio, offering individuals, small groups, churches, and prison ministries a practical way to engage Scripture.
Built on a foundation of clear biblical teaching and accessible language, these lessons are designed to function as standalone studies or full one-hour classes, making them ideal for both personal devotion and group discussion.
The free resources are currently available online:
Substack: https://pastorreevesstudio.substack.com
Medium: https://medium.com/@PastorReevesStudio
Each lesson is carefully structured to guide readers through Scripture with:
A focused passage (Modernized Geneva Bible)
Clear teaching broken into manageable sections
Thoughtful discussion and reflection questions
A short devotional application
A closing prayer and key takeaway
These materials are already being used informally by readers for personal study, family discussions, small groups, and ministry settings, with growing interest across multiple platforms.
A Structured Approach to Biblical Learning
What sets Pastor Reeves Studio apart is its consistent, scalable lesson format, allowing each newsletter to function as a complete Bible class while also contributing to larger themed series.
Two major seasonal study tracks anchor the collection:
The Road to the Cross (Lent Series) - exploring repentance, surrender, and the path to the crucifixion
40 Days with the Risen Christ (Resurrection to Ascension) - focusing on Christ’s appearances, restoration, and the mission of the Church
In addition to these seasonal studies, lessons are being organized into themed collections covering topics such as:
Discipleship and Following Christ
Grace, Restoration, and Forgiveness
Faith, Doubt, and Belief
Prayer and Spiritual Growth
The Kingdom of God and Eternity
Future Workbooks and Expanded Access
To further support structured learning, Pastor Reeves Studio is preparing a series of 12-lesson workbooks, designed for both individual and group use.
Planned formats include:
Paperback editions via Amazon KDP and Barnes & Noble
Digital downloads through Etsy and direct platforms
Bundled collections for churches and ministries
While these packaged resources will be available for purchase, the core mission remains unchanged:
To keep high-quality biblical teaching freely accessible to anyone, anywhere.
A Resource for a Wide Audience
These studies are intentionally designed to serve a broad range of users:
Individuals seeking daily or weekly devotional guidance
Small group leaders needing ready-to-use material
Churches looking for structured class content
Prison and outreach ministries requiring accessible, reproducible lessons
Each lesson emphasizes clarity, biblical faithfulness, and practical application—making it suitable for both new and mature believers.
About Pastor Reeves Studio
Pastor Reeves Studio is a faith-based creative and teaching initiative based in St. Joseph, Michigan. It combines biblical instruction, written devotionals, and visual Christian artwork to help bring Scripture into everyday life.
Through consistent publishing and a growing digital presence, the studio continues to expand its reach, offering both free and structured resources for spiritual growth.
Contact & Access
Free Bible Study Archive:
https://pastorreevesstudio.substack.com
https://medium.com/@PastorReevesStudio
Artwork & Resources:
Available through Pastor Reeves Studio across multiple platforms
Built on a foundation of clear biblical teaching and accessible language, these lessons are designed to function as standalone studies or full one-hour classes, making them ideal for both personal devotion and group discussion.
The free resources are currently available online:
Substack: https://pastorreevesstudio.substack.com
Medium: https://medium.com/@PastorReevesStudio
Each lesson is carefully structured to guide readers through Scripture with:
A focused passage (Modernized Geneva Bible)
Clear teaching broken into manageable sections
Thoughtful discussion and reflection questions
A short devotional application
A closing prayer and key takeaway
These materials are already being used informally by readers for personal study, family discussions, small groups, and ministry settings, with growing interest across multiple platforms.
A Structured Approach to Biblical Learning
What sets Pastor Reeves Studio apart is its consistent, scalable lesson format, allowing each newsletter to function as a complete Bible class while also contributing to larger themed series.
Two major seasonal study tracks anchor the collection:
The Road to the Cross (Lent Series) - exploring repentance, surrender, and the path to the crucifixion
40 Days with the Risen Christ (Resurrection to Ascension) - focusing on Christ’s appearances, restoration, and the mission of the Church
In addition to these seasonal studies, lessons are being organized into themed collections covering topics such as:
Discipleship and Following Christ
Grace, Restoration, and Forgiveness
Faith, Doubt, and Belief
Prayer and Spiritual Growth
The Kingdom of God and Eternity
Future Workbooks and Expanded Access
To further support structured learning, Pastor Reeves Studio is preparing a series of 12-lesson workbooks, designed for both individual and group use.
Planned formats include:
Paperback editions via Amazon KDP and Barnes & Noble
Digital downloads through Etsy and direct platforms
Bundled collections for churches and ministries
While these packaged resources will be available for purchase, the core mission remains unchanged:
To keep high-quality biblical teaching freely accessible to anyone, anywhere.
A Resource for a Wide Audience
These studies are intentionally designed to serve a broad range of users:
Individuals seeking daily or weekly devotional guidance
Small group leaders needing ready-to-use material
Churches looking for structured class content
Prison and outreach ministries requiring accessible, reproducible lessons
Each lesson emphasizes clarity, biblical faithfulness, and practical application—making it suitable for both new and mature believers.
About Pastor Reeves Studio
Pastor Reeves Studio is a faith-based creative and teaching initiative based in St. Joseph, Michigan. It combines biblical instruction, written devotionals, and visual Christian artwork to help bring Scripture into everyday life.
Through consistent publishing and a growing digital presence, the studio continues to expand its reach, offering both free and structured resources for spiritual growth.
Contact & Access
Free Bible Study Archive:
https://pastorreevesstudio.substack.com
https://medium.com/@PastorReevesStudio
Artwork & Resources:
Available through Pastor Reeves Studio across multiple platforms
Contact
Pastor Reeves StudioContact
Pastor Reeves Abram
269-861-3507
https://linktr.ee/PastorReevesStudio
Store #1 - Etsy website: https://www.etsy.com/shop/PastorReevesStudio
Store #2 - Fine Art America website: https://fineartamerica.com/profiles/pastorreevesstudio
Store #2a - Pixels website: https://pixels.com/profiles/pastorreevesstudio
Store #2b - PX
Pastor Reeves Abram
269-861-3507
https://linktr.ee/PastorReevesStudio
Store #1 - Etsy website: https://www.etsy.com/shop/PastorReevesStudio
Store #2 - Fine Art America website: https://fineartamerica.com/profiles/pastorreevesstudio
Store #2a - Pixels website: https://pixels.com/profiles/pastorreevesstudio
Store #2b - PX
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