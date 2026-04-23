actAVA.ai Launches CHRYSO AI Compliance Solution

actAVA.ai, the leading AI orchestration platform for healthcare, has announced the launch of CHRYSO, a definitive enterprise governance suite designed to accelerate AI deployment in regulated industries. Serving as a companion to the KORA agent-building platform, CHRYSO automates the complex web of regulatory requirements—including NIST AI RMF, HIPAA, CMS HEI, and ONC HT1—to mitigate legal and ethical risks.