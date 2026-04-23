actAVA.ai Launches CHRYSO AI Compliance Solution
actAVA.ai, the leading AI orchestration platform for healthcare, has announced the launch of CHRYSO, a definitive enterprise governance suite designed to accelerate AI deployment in regulated industries. Serving as a companion to the KORA agent-building platform, CHRYSO automates the complex web of regulatory requirements—including NIST AI RMF, HIPAA, CMS HEI, and ONC HT1—to mitigate legal and ethical risks.
Pleasanton, CA, April 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- actAVA.ai, the leading AI orchestration platform for healthcare enterprises, today announced the launch of its newest product, CHRYSO, a companion product to its KORA agent building platform. CHRYSO is the definitive AI governance platform for healthcare and regulated industries. An enterprise-level suite integrates policy management, virtual training, and a specialized Agent Registry helps organizations mitigate legal and ethical risks. By providing real-time monitoring and automated control evidence, CHRYSO ensures AI agents remain compliant with critical standards, including NIST AI RMF, HIPAA, CMS HEI, and ONC HT1.
“Healthcare and life science organizations are rapidly deploying AI systems - yet 60% of AI deployments are delayed due to compliance bottlenecks," said Kevin Riley, Co-Founder and CEO of actAVA.ai. “Organizations are forced to mine multiple overlapping regulatory frameworks (FDA, HIPAA, NIST, CMS). And, they have to manage many manual compliance processes that can take up to 500+ hours per AI system.”
Introducing CHRYSO: An enterprise-level AI Policy Suite, Training System, and Agent Registry for healthcare and regulated industries.
actAVA now offers a purpose-built solution to test and monitor AI agents against real, accepted standards. CHRYSO offers radically simplified AI policy management, team training, and agent testing. As Deon Metelski, Chief Product Officer, explains, “For agentic AI, such a program requires even more complex evidence, with 200+ unique controls across a multitude of frameworks. The typical cost for an AI benchmark and evaluation program ranges from $50 to $300K per agent evaluation. Through our end-to-end AI evaluation platform, we enable any organization using AI to effectively manage the legal and ethical risks it entails.” Metelski further stated, “We deliver automated control evidence, policy management, virtual training, and real-time AI agent monitoring in 1 affordable package. We make it much easier to become an AI-native company.”
Since its launch in January 2026, actAVA has transformed agentic AI building through its KORA platform, and now adds to its enterprise capabilities with CHRYSO. Founded by Frank Wang, Kevin Riley, and Werian Yao, the company brings decades of leadership in understanding how autonomous systems must operate at enterprise scale.
“CHRYSO offers real value - an 86% cost reduction and an 83% Time Reduction for our customers,” said Frank Wang, Chief Technology Officer at actAVA. CHRYSO meticulously analyzes organizational policies against specific framework requirements to identify critical gaps and missing control elements. By assigning a completeness score from 0 to 100, it provides a transparent quality metric alongside actionable recommendations for immediate improvement. To ensure global compliance, it includes cross-framework validation to satisfy multiple standards simultaneously, ultimately resulting in a definitive approval decision to either approve, revise, or reject the policy.
“IT can get overwhelmed with manual compliance work,” said Dr. Weiran Yao, Chief AI Officer at actAVA. “For example, CMS requires equity reporting and AI governance, and the rules are still being written on how healthcare companies need to work with AI. We help payers, providers, and pharma companies who are deploying multiple AI systems and need standard organizational compliance across all of them,” he adds.
About actAVA.ai:
actAVA is the only agent-lifecycle platform, purpose-built for healthcare, enabling organizations to move AI from pilot to production across enterprise operations without taking on more risks or unpredictable costs. It gives healthcare leaders control of the full lifecycle, safe orchestration across systems, and measurable ROI from day one, so every agent is specialized, auditable, and built to scale.
For more information, visit actAVA.ai
Media Contact:
media@actava.ai
“Healthcare and life science organizations are rapidly deploying AI systems - yet 60% of AI deployments are delayed due to compliance bottlenecks," said Kevin Riley, Co-Founder and CEO of actAVA.ai. “Organizations are forced to mine multiple overlapping regulatory frameworks (FDA, HIPAA, NIST, CMS). And, they have to manage many manual compliance processes that can take up to 500+ hours per AI system.”
Introducing CHRYSO: An enterprise-level AI Policy Suite, Training System, and Agent Registry for healthcare and regulated industries.
actAVA now offers a purpose-built solution to test and monitor AI agents against real, accepted standards. CHRYSO offers radically simplified AI policy management, team training, and agent testing. As Deon Metelski, Chief Product Officer, explains, “For agentic AI, such a program requires even more complex evidence, with 200+ unique controls across a multitude of frameworks. The typical cost for an AI benchmark and evaluation program ranges from $50 to $300K per agent evaluation. Through our end-to-end AI evaluation platform, we enable any organization using AI to effectively manage the legal and ethical risks it entails.” Metelski further stated, “We deliver automated control evidence, policy management, virtual training, and real-time AI agent monitoring in 1 affordable package. We make it much easier to become an AI-native company.”
Since its launch in January 2026, actAVA has transformed agentic AI building through its KORA platform, and now adds to its enterprise capabilities with CHRYSO. Founded by Frank Wang, Kevin Riley, and Werian Yao, the company brings decades of leadership in understanding how autonomous systems must operate at enterprise scale.
“CHRYSO offers real value - an 86% cost reduction and an 83% Time Reduction for our customers,” said Frank Wang, Chief Technology Officer at actAVA. CHRYSO meticulously analyzes organizational policies against specific framework requirements to identify critical gaps and missing control elements. By assigning a completeness score from 0 to 100, it provides a transparent quality metric alongside actionable recommendations for immediate improvement. To ensure global compliance, it includes cross-framework validation to satisfy multiple standards simultaneously, ultimately resulting in a definitive approval decision to either approve, revise, or reject the policy.
“IT can get overwhelmed with manual compliance work,” said Dr. Weiran Yao, Chief AI Officer at actAVA. “For example, CMS requires equity reporting and AI governance, and the rules are still being written on how healthcare companies need to work with AI. We help payers, providers, and pharma companies who are deploying multiple AI systems and need standard organizational compliance across all of them,” he adds.
About actAVA.ai:
actAVA is the only agent-lifecycle platform, purpose-built for healthcare, enabling organizations to move AI from pilot to production across enterprise operations without taking on more risks or unpredictable costs. It gives healthcare leaders control of the full lifecycle, safe orchestration across systems, and measurable ROI from day one, so every agent is specialized, auditable, and built to scale.
For more information, visit actAVA.ai
Media Contact:
media@actava.ai
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actava.ai/
Media Relations
512-663-5828
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