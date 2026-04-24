Author M.A. Harris’s New Book, "Murder on My Mind: A Memoir of Abuse, Anger, and the Grace That Freed Me," is a Stunning True Story of Abuse, Survival, and Healing
Recent release “Murder on My Mind: A Memoir of Abuse, Anger, and the Grace That Freed Me” from Covenant Books author M.A. Harris is a poignant and compelling account that chronicles the author’s experiences of abuse and how, through the seemingly endless darkness, she found the strength and resilience to leave and find healing with God by her side.
New York, NY, April 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- M.A. Harris, a loving mother, prophetic intercessor, author, speaker, and survivor, has completed her new book, “Murder on My Mind: A Memoir of Abuse, Anger, and the Grace That Freed Me”: a powerful true story that reveals the author’s harrowing yet holy journey of resilience, rage, redemption, and ultimately, release.
In “Murder on My Mind,” author M. A. Harris breaks the silence surrounding abuse in the church with raw honesty and unwavering faith. From the pews to the pulpit, love to lies, wedding vows to whispered prayers for escape, this memoir chronicles the harrowing yet holy journey of a woman who refused to be buried by what was meant to break her.
“For years, I suffered in silence, not just as a wife but as a woman of faith—a Christian, a mother, a servant, a woman who prayed, fasted, interceded, and still went to bed broken,” writes Harris. “I was leading in the church, laying hands, casting out demons, yet I couldn’t cast out the torment in my own home. I wrote this book because there are too many women like me—women who are praised in public but punished in private; women who are told to ‘submit and pray’ while they slowly lose their voice, their confidence, and sometimes their very will to live; women who think that staying is holy and leaving is sin.
“This is not just my story; it’s our story. But this is also a story of redemption, of freedom, of grace that stepped in when I almost didn’t make it out. It’s about the layers of forgiveness that led me back to life and the God who never left me—not once.
“You will read moments that are raw, painful, honest. But you will also see how God can take ashes and breathe beauty into them. If you’re reading this as someone who’s been through abuse—emotional, spiritual, physical—know that you are not alone. If you’re reading this and still in it, this may be your wake-up call, your mirror, or your permission slip to break free. And if you’re reading this from a place of healing, may this book remind you just how far you’ve come.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, M.A. Harris’s new book will resonate with readers who have ever found themselves loving someone who hurt them and wondered if they can leave but still remain faithful to God. Through sharing her story, Harris offers readers permission to be free, to heal, and to live again.
Readers can purchase “Murder on My Mind: A Memoir of Abuse, Anger, and the Grace That Freed Me” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
In “Murder on My Mind,” author M. A. Harris breaks the silence surrounding abuse in the church with raw honesty and unwavering faith. From the pews to the pulpit, love to lies, wedding vows to whispered prayers for escape, this memoir chronicles the harrowing yet holy journey of a woman who refused to be buried by what was meant to break her.
“For years, I suffered in silence, not just as a wife but as a woman of faith—a Christian, a mother, a servant, a woman who prayed, fasted, interceded, and still went to bed broken,” writes Harris. “I was leading in the church, laying hands, casting out demons, yet I couldn’t cast out the torment in my own home. I wrote this book because there are too many women like me—women who are praised in public but punished in private; women who are told to ‘submit and pray’ while they slowly lose their voice, their confidence, and sometimes their very will to live; women who think that staying is holy and leaving is sin.
“This is not just my story; it’s our story. But this is also a story of redemption, of freedom, of grace that stepped in when I almost didn’t make it out. It’s about the layers of forgiveness that led me back to life and the God who never left me—not once.
“You will read moments that are raw, painful, honest. But you will also see how God can take ashes and breathe beauty into them. If you’re reading this as someone who’s been through abuse—emotional, spiritual, physical—know that you are not alone. If you’re reading this and still in it, this may be your wake-up call, your mirror, or your permission slip to break free. And if you’re reading this from a place of healing, may this book remind you just how far you’ve come.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, M.A. Harris’s new book will resonate with readers who have ever found themselves loving someone who hurt them and wondered if they can leave but still remain faithful to God. Through sharing her story, Harris offers readers permission to be free, to heal, and to live again.
Readers can purchase “Murder on My Mind: A Memoir of Abuse, Anger, and the Grace That Freed Me” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
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Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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