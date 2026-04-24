Author M.A. Harris’s New Book, "Murder on My Mind: A Memoir of Abuse, Anger, and the Grace That Freed Me," is a Stunning True Story of Abuse, Survival, and Healing

Recent release “Murder on My Mind: A Memoir of Abuse, Anger, and the Grace That Freed Me” from Covenant Books author M.A. Harris is a poignant and compelling account that chronicles the author’s experiences of abuse and how, through the seemingly endless darkness, she found the strength and resilience to leave and find healing with God by her side.